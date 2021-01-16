Walgreens Statement in Support of President-Elect Biden’s COVID-19 Update

Following President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Update, Walgreens issued the following statement from John Standley, Walgreens president.

“Walgreens applauds President-elect Biden plan to accelerate vaccine distribution efforts by utilizing pharmacies across the country. With our nationwide footprint, extensive vaccine experience, trusted community presence and pharmacy expertise, Walgreens is well-positioned to administer COVID-19 vaccines and help our nation emerge from this pandemic.

While we have been vaccinating our most vulnerable population in long-term care facilities since late December, our team members embedded in the communities we serve stand ready, willing and able to vaccinate in our stores. We look forward to working with the president-elect to expand vaccines in a way that is convenient and equitable for all Americans.”