 

Apartment Investment and Management Company Announces 2020 Dividend Income Tax Allocation

Apartment Investment and Management Company ("Aimco") (NYSE: AIV) announced today the 2020 dividend allocation for federal income tax purposes for its Class A Common Stock. Aimco’s tax return for the year ended December 31, 2020 has not yet been filed. As a result, the income tax character for the distributions shown below has been calculated using the best available information as of the date of this release. Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and the information in this release is not intended as advice to shareholders as to how dividends should be reported on their tax returns. Also note that state and local taxation of real estate investment trust dividends varies and may not be the same as the taxation under federal rules. Aimco encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to federal, state and local income tax effects of these distributions.

Class A Common Stock (CUSIP 03748R-75-4 and CUSIP 03748R-74-7)

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Distribution
per Share

Taxable
Ordinary
Dividends1

Qualified
Dividends
(20% Rate)

Capital Gain
(20% Rate)3

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250 Gain
(25% Rate)3

Return of
Capital

2/14/20

2/28/20

$0.41

4.92112%

5.74466%

81.53456%

7.79966%

0.00000%

5/15/20

5/29/20

$0.41

9.94375%

1.89660%

60.41631%

27.74334%

0.00000%

8/14/20

8/28/20

$0.41

9.94375%

1.89660%

60.41631%

27.74334%

