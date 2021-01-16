 

BIOMARIN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. - BMRN

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.01.2021, 04:50  |  12   |   |   

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NasdaqGS: BMRN).

On August 19, 2020, the Company disclosed that it received a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the FDA rejecting its Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for its product, valoctocogene roxaparvovec, and recommending two years of data from the Company’s ongoing 270-301 study (Phase 3) and that the Company “complete the Phase 3 Study and submit two-year follow-up safety and efficacy data on all study participants,” thus requiring a lengthier study before approval would be considered.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether BioMarin’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to BioMarin’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of BioMarin shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-bmrn/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BIOMARIN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. - BMRN Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NasdaqGS: BMRN). On August 19, 2020, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles partners with Wipro to establish its first Global Digital Hub in India
TOTAL: Main Indicators
Kopin’s 2.6K x 2.6K OLED Display Incorporated in Panasonic’s New VR Glasses
Citigroup Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
 Cresco Labs Announces Pricing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
Accenture Acquires Wolox, Boosting Cloud First and Digital Transformation Capabilities in Argentina ...
SG Blocks Announces Expansion of SG Echo Factory
NANOBIOTIX Announces Positive First Results for Novel NBTXR3 in Rectal Cancer Study at ASCO-GI 2021
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.12.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 51/20

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
30
Biomarin