 

Notice of Default Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.01.2021, 05:32  |  30   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOJAVE GOLD CORP. (CSE: MOJ) did not file its annual financial statements and management’s discussion & analysis for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020, by the filing deadline of December 29, 2020, and as a result is in default of its obligations under Part 4 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

The Company has requested from the applicable Canadian securities regulators that a management cease trade order related to the Company's securities be imposed against some or all of the persons who have been directors, officers or insiders of the Company. A Management Cease Trade Order was issued on December 30, 2020. This order does not generally affect the ability of persons who have not been directors, officers or insiders of the Company to trade the Company's securities.

The Company intends to satisfy the alternative information guidelines set out National Policy 12 – 203 Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Default by filing bi-weekly Default Status Reports, as required, until such time as the financial statements and MD&A are filed.

The Company advises that there are no material changes to the information contained in the default announcement or particulars of the failure, and there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed. The Company does not anticipate any subsequent defaults under National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

For further information, contact Greg Bronson at grbronson@gmail.com.

On behalf of the Board, Greg Bronson,
CEO & Director

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

THE CSE HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Mojave Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notice of Default Update VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MOJAVE GOLD CORP. (CSE: MOJ) did not file its annual financial statements and management’s discussion & analysis for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020, by the filing deadline of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces Amendment to Deerfield and OrbiMed Debt Facility Terms
TAAT Brings on U.S. Patent Attorney with Fortune 100 Experience as Counsel to Manage IP
Day Four of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Solves Genetic Mysteries, Enables Study of Complex Genetic Diseases, Simplifies Muscular ...
Genmab Announces that Janssen has been Granted U.S. FDA Approval for DARZALEX FASPRO (daratumumab ...
Beyond Meat Unveils Plans for New State-Of-The-Art Global Headquarters Aimed at Fueling Accelerated ...
Chvaletice Manganprojekt geht in nächste Phase des Genehmigungsverfahrens über
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
U.S. Patent Awarded and Exclusively Licensed to Aemetis Enabling Launch of “Carbon Zero” ...
VSBLTY Launches AGORACOM Platform for Online Marketing and Verified Discussion Forum for Social ...
VBL Therapeutics Enters Into Ordinary Share Purchase Agreement of up to $20 Million With Aspire ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
Mojave Gold’s Geologists Complete First Round of Exploration Work on 6000ha Sonora Property
05.01.21
Mojave Gold Corp. Filing Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2020 and the 3 Month Period Ended November 30, 2020 After Due Date