 

Josip Heit G999 Blockchain - Gold Standard Group plans IPO in 2021

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
16.01.2021, 13:15  |  52   |   |   

Hamburg (ots) - On the occasion of the press conference on 15 January 2021,
Josip Heit, Chairman of the Board of GSB Gold Standard Group, together with
Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Alexandru Cocindau, stated to the numerous
journalists that blockchain technology and decentralisation enable global
transparency for various products that are needed on a daily basis.

In addition, telecommunications and privacy are very important factors of our
age. The G999 blockchain offers secure e-mail transmission as well as text and
voice messages, which cannot be valued highly enough today.

Josip Heit gives an example: "WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal or Threema are
applications that are used by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

These people transfer their data, documents, pictures, videos and other private
as well as business matters via the aforementioned applications, although not
even 15 years ago hardly anyone could have imagined how important these
communication channels would one day become.

Josip Heit says mischievously: "Blockchain technology is sexy, it offers
security and transparency.

And precisely for this reason, a more than excellent future can already be
predicted for the technology that G999 brings to the telecommunications transfer
sector.

The GSB Gold Standard Group is one of the world's leading software, IT and
blockchain groups. GSB Group had chosen the legendary "One Monte Carlo
Conference Centre" last year, on 03 October 2020, to launch an unprecedented
technology that aims to make transactions much easier and faster.

During a glamorous opening ceremony at the iconic "Salle des Arts", Josip Heit,
with his team, presented the G999, which is a unique electronic system, card
device and app, inspired by the deflationary token economic model, which also
enables a wide range of options, including a communication network that
guarantees customers unprecedented security and privacy.

Not only with this in mind, GSB Gold Standard Group's developments aim to launch
further applications in the technology market that will be implemented in the
G999 blockchain ecosystem, as well as an IPO (initial public offering) before
the end of 2021.

The auditors, who are appointed by GSB Gold Standard Group, forecast a "future
fair value of approximately 2 (two) billion US dollars" in this context. The CEO
added: "Our group already has more than 200,000 users in our eco-system and
50,000 active members. We expect up to one million users in our Eco-System by
the end of 2021. With this huge number, there is a very high demand in our
Eco-System, which will secure the future of GSB Group's technology."

Website: https://g999main.net

Contact:

GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG
Große Bleichen 35
20354 Hamburg
Website: http://www.GSB.Gold

Press Department:
- Ms Berger
Telephone: +49 40 376 69 19 - 0
Fax: +49 40 376 69 89 - 3
Mail: mailto:Media@G999main.net

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/138064/4813828
OTS: GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Josip Heit G999 Blockchain - Gold Standard Group plans IPO in 2021 On the occasion of the press conference on 15 January 2021, Josip Heit, Chairman of the Board of GSB Gold Standard Group, together with Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Alexandru Cocindau, stated to the numerous journalists that blockchain technology …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aktien im Bullenmarkt, Marktkommentar von Werner Rüppel
Chinas Ziel der Kohlenstoffneutralität erhöht die Dringlichkeit, 100 Prozent des neuen ...
PwC-Umfrage: Jeder Vierte kauft mehr Bio- als konventionelle Lebensmittel / Konsumenten akzeptieren hohen ...
EANS-Stimmrechte: Semperit AG Holding / Veröffentlichung einer Beteiligungsmeldung gemäß §135 ...
Tele Columbus AG und ARTE vereinbaren umfassende Kooperation
Hospitality Digital entwickelt mit DISH Order neue digitale Lösung, um Gastronomen im Lockdown ...
NTT DATA is significantly expanding its presence in the US market / itelligence | NTT DATA Business ...
Importexpo: Eine perfekte Plattform für die Unterstützung der Zusammenarbeit in der Technologie- und ...
Deutlicher Einbruch bei Barzahlungen / Branche vor dramatischen Umwälzungen (FOTO)
The China International Import Expo spurs global cooperation in intelligent industry and ...
Titel
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Motorradversicherung jetzt wechseln: Preise steigen bereits (FOTO)
"Volkswagen lügt schon wieder" - so sieht der neue Pfusch des Autobauers beim ...
Plansecur empfiehlt Soli-Ersparnis für Altersvorsorge zu verwenden / Johannes Sczepan: "Wer keine private Vorsorge trifft, wird im Alter alt aussehen."
NABU: Nord Stream 2 - unnötige Energie-Infrastruktur und klimapolitisch gefährlich / ...(1) 
Die neue Abarth 595 Range - Leistung und Stil im Namen des Skorpions (FOTO)
Abgasskandal: Ex-Audi-Chef Stadler sagt vor Gericht aus: Tarnen und Täuschen war lange Teil einer ...
Jahresanfang: Kreditnachfrage steigt um 35,3 % - Zinsen steigen ebenfalls
Headhunter Öffentlicher Dienst und Kommunen - Erfolgreiche Stellenbesetzungen in den Bereichen ...
dynaCERT CEO Jim Payne über attraktive Wasserstoff-Möglichkeiten
Titel
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Stefan Weingarten: Corona-Regelungen in Bayern sind eine Farce!
Studie: Geplante Pflegereform könnte die Zahl der Sozialhilfeempfänger um ein Drittel senken
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Motorradversicherung jetzt wechseln: Preise steigen bereits (FOTO)
Ripple ist erledigt / Kommentar zu Kryptowährungen von Björn Godenrath
Berufsbildung schafft Chancen: KfW unterstützt syrische Flüchtlingskinder und heimische Bevölkerung in aufnehmenden ...
Vodafone Deutschland übertrifft mit 16 Millionen Nutzern eigene 5G-Ausbauziele - Vodafone-Chef Ametsreiter: "Datenvolumen ist über Nacht explodiert"
"Volkswagen lügt schon wieder" - so sieht der neue Pfusch des Autobauers beim ...
Plansecur empfiehlt Soli-Ersparnis für Altersvorsorge zu verwenden / Johannes Sczepan: "Wer keine private Vorsorge trifft, wird im Alter alt aussehen."
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:47 Uhr
Politik: Kritische Stimmen zu Laschet-Wahl
13:37 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Neuer Autoriese Stellantis macht VW und Toyota Konkurrenz
13:15 Uhr
Josip Heit: G999 Blockchain - Gold Standard Group plant IPO in 2021
13:15 Uhr
Josip Heit: G999 Blockchain - Gold Standard Group planea la salida a bolsa en 2021
13:15 Uhr
Josip Heit: G999 Blockchain - Gold Standard Group pianifica l'IPO nel 2021
13:15 Uhr
Josip Heit: G999 Blockchain - Gold Standard Group prévoit une introduction en bourse en 2021
13:10 Uhr
Wirtschaft warnt CDU vor Belastungen für Unternehmen
13:09 Uhr
The Merger of FCA and Groupe PSA Has Been Completed
13:07 Uhr
Außenminister Maas warnt Laschet vor verfrühtem Wahlkampf
13:07 Uhr
Grüne: Laschet hat als neuer CDU-Chef anspruchsvolle Aufgabe