Josip Heit gives an example: "WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal or Threema areapplications that are used by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.These people transfer their data, documents, pictures, videos and other privateas well as business matters via the aforementioned applications, although noteven 15 years ago hardly anyone could have imagined how important thesecommunication channels would one day become.Josip Heit says mischievously: "Blockchain technology is sexy, it offerssecurity and transparency.And precisely for this reason, a more than excellent future can already bepredicted for the technology that G999 brings to the telecommunications transfersector.The GSB Gold Standard Group is one of the world's leading software, IT andblockchain groups. GSB Group had chosen the legendary "One Monte CarloConference Centre" last year, on 03 October 2020, to launch an unprecedentedtechnology that aims to make transactions much easier and faster.During a glamorous opening ceremony at the iconic "Salle des Arts", Josip Heit,with his team, presented the G999, which is a unique electronic system, carddevice and app, inspired by the deflationary token economic model, which alsoenables a wide range of options, including a communication network thatguarantees customers unprecedented security and privacy.Not only with this in mind, GSB Gold Standard Group's developments aim to launchfurther applications in the technology market that will be implemented in theG999 blockchain ecosystem, as well as an IPO (initial public offering) beforethe end of 2021.The auditors, who are appointed by GSB Gold Standard Group, forecast a "futurefair value of approximately 2 (two) billion US dollars" in this context. The CEOadded: "Our group already has more than 200,000 users in our eco-system and50,000 active members. We expect up to one million users in our Eco-System bythe end of 2021. With this huge number, there is a very high demand in ourEco-System, which will secure the future of GSB Group's technology."Website: https://g999main.netContact:GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AGGroße Bleichen 3520354 HamburgWebsite: http://www.GSB.GoldPress Department:- Ms BergerTelephone: +49 40 376 69 19 - 0Fax: +49 40 376 69 89 - 3Mail: mailto:Media@G999main.netAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/138064/4813828OTS: GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG