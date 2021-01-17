 

Potential for Small, Targeted PSPS Event in Nine Counties Forecasted Strong, Offshore Winds and Dry Conditions Mean PG&E May Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety to Approximately 21,000 Customers Monday Night

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has notified a targeted number of customers in small portions of Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Madera, Mariposa, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Tulare and Tuolumne counties about a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) Monday night. Dry conditions combined with high wind gusts pose an increased risk for damage to the electric system that could ignite fires in areas with dry vegetation.

PG&E Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is open and the company’s meteorologists are monitoring the situation. In addition to the potential for a PSPS event in parts of PG&E service area, strong and gusty winds may cause flying debris and vegetation which can impact power lines and cause additional outages.

Forecasts show high fire-risk conditions arriving Monday evening in the southern portion of PG&E’s service area, with high winds expected to subside by Wednesday morning. Before any restoration begins, PG&E will inspect de-energized lines to ensure they were not damaged by high winds. PG&E will restore power safely and as quickly as possible once the weather all-clear is given.

There is still uncertainty regarding the strength and timing of this weather wind event, which PG&E is carefully monitoring.

Potential for Small, Targeted Public Safety Power Shutoff: What People Should Know

The potential PSPS event is still two days away. PG&E in-house meteorologists as well as staff in its Wildfire Safety Operations Center and Emergency Operations Center continue to monitor conditions. PG&E will send additional customer notifications as we move closer to the potential event.

Customer notifications—via text, email and automated phone call—began this afternoon, two days prior to the potential shutoff. When possible, PG&E employees will knock on the doors of customers enrolled in the company’s Medical Baseline program who do not verify that they have received these important safety messages. Those visits will focus on customers who rely on electricity for critical life-sustaining equipment.

Customers by county who could potentially be affected by this PSPS event

  • Calaveras County: 5,291 customers, 183 Medical Baseline customers
  • Fresno County: 2,220 customers, 139 Medical Baseline customers
  • Kern County: 762 customers, 39 Medical Baseline customers
  • Madera County: 289 customers, 20 Medical Baseline customers
  • Mariposa County: 2,532 customers, 163 Medical Baseline customers
  • San Luis Obispo County: 2 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
  • Santa Barbara County: 621 customers, 18 Medical Baseline customers
  • Tulare County: 435 customers, 8 Medical Baseline customers
  • Tuolumne County: 9,734 customers, 554 Medical Baseline customers

PSPS Not Likely for Bay Area Counties

