 

Caballus Mining Chosen as Panguna Landowners' Partner

 STATEMENT BY THE PANGUNA TANGKU'URANG CHAIRMAN & SPOKESPERSON

PANGUNA, Papua New Guinea, Jan. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As we welcome the start of 2021 with open arms, on behalf of the Panguna Tanku'urang Chiefs, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the previous and current ABG and PNG governments for their ongoing support. We look forward to continuing to work closely with them in a transparent and respectful manner in order to succeed in our common goals.

Panguna Tangu'urang logo

Today, we are very happy and honoured to announce that we have chosen Jeff McGlinn and Caballus Mining, based in Perth Western Australia to be our partner in re-opening Panguna Mine and as a direct result, rebuild Bougainville for all Bougainvilleans.

As part of the due diligence process, the ABG having spent 5 separate occasions meeting with government officials and large corporations in Australia. It was only after this, that Jeff accepted the ABG's invitation for him to travel to Bougainville.

At the recommendation of the ABG, the Panguna Tangku'urang Chiefs performed our own due diligence instead  on Jeff and sent our former Chairman, Edwin Moses to Perth to spend three weeks with Jeff in Perth. Whilst in Perth, Jeff arranged for a meet and greet with the Deputy Prime Minister and Attorney General of Australia, Mayor of the Shire of Swan, took him to meet one of Australia's largest engineering companies, Calibre Group and various other businesses that would in future benefit Bougainville.

Edwin returned back to Bougainville and advised the Panguna Tangku'urang Chiefs that he agreed with the ABG, that Jeff and Caballus would indeed make the perfect partner. The ABG had already chosen Caballus as their partner, however were just awaiting for Panguna Tangku'urang Chiefs to perform their own due diligence.

Jeff McGlinn is an entrepreneur who brings with him over 4 decades of expertise in a wide range of industries globally. He was the Founding Partner and Managing Director of one of Australia's largest and most successful ASX listed mining construction contractors, NRW Holdings (NWH). He has a proven track record in bringing exceptional value into any business he is involved in and has a wealth of knowledge and business acumen, with a passion in working alongside Indigenous people around the world.

With Jeff by our side, working with us, encouraging us and negotiating the best opportunities for us, we know we will be able to take that first step towards economic recovery and financial independence.

Panguna Tangku'urang Chiefs believe and trust that share benefits are equally distributed amongst all major clans (especially Barapang, Kurabang and Bakoringku clan). Late Francis Ona explained in many of his statements that economy recovery would come from the Mine Pit Area and surrounding areas, and that it would benefit all Bougainvilleans. It is only fitting that the Panguna Tangku'urang Chiefs answer the call to make his dreams and visions on his economic foundation a reality.

Panguna Tangku'urang Chiefs strongly believe that once operation begins, all other business opportunities, job creations and investments will open up, and it is hoped that Arawa town be resurrected to its fitting glory.

Panguna Tangku'urang Chiefs welcome any new ideas or suggestions for turning our vision of economic recovery of our young nation into a reality.

Thank you, and may God be with you always and bless you abundantly.

VINCENT BANGKI
Panguna Tangku'urang Chairman and Spokesperson

Panguna Tangku'urang Chiefs, PO Box 195, Arawa, Autonomous Region of Bougainville,Papua New Guinea, E: pangunatwc@gmail.com 

