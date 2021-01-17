 

The new name and governance of Stellantis take effect

Lijnden, January 17, 2021

The new name and governance of Stellantis take effect

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) (“Stellantis”) announced today that, following completion of the merger of Peugeot S.A. (“Groupe PSA”) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (“FCA”) on January 16, 2021, today the combined company was renamed Stellantis, the Board of Directors of Stellantis was appointed, and Stellantis’s Articles of Association became effective.

As previously announced, the Board of Directors of Stellantis is composed of two executive directors, John Elkann (Chairman) and Carlos Tavares (Chief Executive Officer), and the following nine non-executive directors, Robert Peugeot (Vice Chairman), Henri de Castries (Senior Independent Director, acting as the voorzitter under Dutch law), Andrea Agnelli, Fiona Clare Cicconi, Nicolas Dufourcq, Ann Frances Godbehere, Wan Ling Martello, Jacques de Saint-Exupéry, and Kevin Scott.

In addition, the Board of Directors of Stellantis appointed today an Audit Committee, a Remuneration Committee and a Governance and Sustainability Committee with the following compositions. Audit Committee: Ann Godbehere (chairperson), Wan Ling Martello and Henri De Castries. Remuneration Committee: Wan Ling Martello (chairperson), Andrea Agnelli, Henri De Castries, Fiona Cicconi and Robert Peugeot. Governance and Sustainability Committee: Henri De Castries (chairperson), Andrea Agnelli, Fiona Cicconi, Nicolas Dufourcq and Kevin Scott.

About Stellantis

Stellantis is one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision: to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions.  In addition to the Group’s rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the marques with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates.

