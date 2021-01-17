Veolia Will Not Sell Its 29.9%

Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE) reiterates this evening that the 29.9% that it owns in the capital of Suez are not and will not be for sale: they constitute the first step in the inevitable construction, and under French control, of the world champion of ecological transformation; they are not an element of financial strategy.

Any project which would directly or indirectly involve the sale by Veolia of its stake in Suez, or other transfers distorting the industrial project that the Group is carrying out, is considered hostile by Veolia.