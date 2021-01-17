 

Equity Bancshares, Inc. Will Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on January 25, 2021

WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK), (“Equity”), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, will release its fourth quarter 2020 results on Monday, January 25, 2021, with a press release issued after market close.

Equity Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brad Elliott and Chief Financial Officer Eric Newell will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 10 a.m. eastern time or 9 a.m. central time.

Investors, news media, and other participants should register for the call or webcast at investor.equitybank.com. Participants may dial into the call toll-free at (844) 534-7311 from anywhere in the U.S. or (574) 990-1419 internationally, using conference ID no. 6781789.

Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or access the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time. Presentation slides to pair with the call or webcast will be posted one hour prior to the call at investor.equitybank.com.

A replay of the call and webcast will be available two hours following the close of the call until February 2, 2021, accessible at (855) 859-2056 with conference ID no. 6781789 or at investor.equitybank.com.

About Equity Bancshares, Inc.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank. Equity’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “EQBK.” Learn more at www.equitybank.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to sell, or the solicitation or an offer to buy any securities. There will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirement of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

