Heirs Holdings Significantly Expands Oil and Gas Portfolio

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.01.2021 / 06:06
- Acquires 45% of OML 17 from Shell, Total and ENI

- Existing Production Capacity of 27,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day Estimated 2P Reserves of 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent

- Estimated Additional 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent of further exploration potential


Lagos, Nigeria, January 15, 2021 - Heirs Holdings ("HH"), the leading African strategic investor, in partnership with affiliated company Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc ("Transcorp"), Nigeria's largest publicly listed conglomerate, announced today the unconditional acquisition of a 45% participating interest in Nigerian oil licence OML 17 and related assets, through TNOG Oil and Gas Limited (a related company of Heirs Holdings and Transcorp), from the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, Total E&P Nigeria Limited and ENI. In addition, TNOG Oil and Gas Limited will have sole operatorship of the asset.
The transaction is one of the largest oil and gas financings in Africa in more than a decade, with a financing component of US$1.1 billion, provided by a consortium of global and regional banks and investors. OML 17 has a current production capacity of 27,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and, according to our estimates, 2P reserves of 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, with an additional 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent resources of further exploration potential.

The investment demonstrates a further important advance in the execution of Heirs Holdings' integrated energy strategy and the Group's commitment to Africa's development, through long term investments that create economic prosperity and social wealth. Heirs Holdings' heritage and approach to business fundamentally underscores its commitment to inclusive development and shared prosperity with its host communities. Heirs Holdings is fully invested in the development of the Niger Delta region.

