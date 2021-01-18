 

DGAP-News YOC AG: Expansion of platform and product offering: YOC is now also accessing the advertising market within mobile apps

YOC AG: Expansion of platform and product offering: YOC is now also accessing the advertising market within mobile apps

18.01.2021
Expansion of platform and product offering: YOC is now also accessing the advertising market within mobile apps

Berlin, January 18, 2021- Since the beginning of the year, the technology company YOC has enabled programmatic trading of high-impact advertising formats via the company's own supply side platform (SSP) VIS.X not only on the mobile web, but also in mobile applications. This expands the company's platform and product offering and clearly differentiates it from the competition.

With the launch of the VIS.X Software Development Kit (SDK), the company is accessing a new market in the in-app area, which means that the trading volume on the VIS.X platform will continuously increase significantly.

In addition, the VIS.X SDK introduces a technological innovation: The Universal Ad Unit developed by YOC, a feature of the VIS.X SDK, enables all conceivable advertising formats to be combined in a single placement within a mobile application, thereby sustainably optimizing value added. Evgenij Tovba, CTO of YOC explains: "This software approach is directly linked to our VIS.X platform and enables our partners to maximize advertising revenues for their apps with only one technical integration."

Dirk Kraus, CEO of YOC AG: "Hardly any other SDK is able to trade high-impact formats in a fully automated way. With this technological milestone, we have created a sustainable competitive advantage in programmatic media trading and underline our positioning as an innovative mobile ad tech player."


About YOC

YOC is a technology company and develops software for the digital advertising market. With the help of our programmatic trading platform VIS.X(R), we enable an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers and users of the mobile internet and mobile applications. By using the platform VIS.X(R) and YOC's proprietary ad formats, advertisers can increase brand awareness in combination with high-quality advertising inventory. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of our platform VIS.X(R). As a pioneer in mobile advertising, the company has been operating since 2001 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse since 2009. The company's headquarters are located in Berlin. The company also operates branches in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Madrid, Vienna and Warsaw. Further information on the YOC Group and our products can be found at yoc.com.

