 

DGAP-News Encavis Asset Management AG: Final closing for Special Fund Encavis Infrastructure II (EIF II)

DGAP-News: Encavis Asset Management AG / Key word(s): Funds/Sales Result
Encavis Asset Management AG: Final closing for Special Fund Encavis Infrastructure II (EIF II)

18.01.2021 / 06:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Corporate News

Final closing for Special Fund Encavis Infrastructure II (EIF II)

  • Total equity of 480 million euros
  • Fund is closed, more than 50 credit institutions are invested

Neubiberg, January 18, 2021 - Encavis Asset Management AG (Encavis AM), subsidiary of SDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV), experiences increasing demand from institutional investors for investments in renewable energy assets. The special fund EIF II, which is exclusively distributed by Bayern LB, accepted the last subscription certificates on December 30, 2020. This means that one of Germany's largest renewable energy funds is now closed and more than fifty banks are invested.

Following this placement success, the fund administered by HANSAINVEST LUX S.A. has reached maximum equity of 480 million euros. Encavis Asset Management AG is in charge of the portfolio construction and the operational management of the power plants. So far, wind and solar parks have been realised in the Euro markets of Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and France. The fund's currently installed total nominal power of more than 350 megawatts already saves up to 190,000 tonnes of climate-damaging CO2 emissions each year. In total, this special fund for banks will be able to realise an investment volume in wind and solar parks of well over 1 billion euros.

"Investors appreciate the comprehensive documentation for the special investment process of credit institutions and for regulatory mapping under MaRisk, as well as BayernLB's actions towards involvement of the banking associations. As institutional investors show ongoing substantial interest in renewable energy funds our work on a successor fund is in full swing. We are pleased that Encavis continues to place its trust in us for this distribution," says the BayernLB Alternative Investments sales team.

