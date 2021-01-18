DGAP-News: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Market Report Hypoport SE: Further significant gains in market share in 2020 18.01.2021 / 06:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hypoport SE: further significant gains in market share in 2020



- Volume of transactions on the Europace platform in 2020 up by around 32 per cent on the previous year

- Cooperative banks remain the fastest-growing user group with an 82 per cent rise; increase of 35 per cent for savings banks

- Growth of 24 per cent at Dr. Klein Privatkunden is above the rate seen in recent years

- Volume of housing transactions supported by the Value AG property valuation platform advances by 36 per cent



Berlin, 18 January 2021: The operational key figures for the transaction-based business models of the Hypoport Group for private home-buying rose by between 25 per cent and 80 per cent and thus at a significantly faster rate than the market. This strong growth underlines the robustness of the Hypoport Group's digital platform business models against a backdrop of challenging macroeconomic conditions in Germany created by coronavirus.

In the Credit Platform segment, Europace - the largest B2B lending marketplace in Germany for mortgage finance, building finance products and personal loans - increased its transaction volume* by 32 per cent to €90 billion in 2020. The transaction volume per sales day** came to €352 million. Mortgage finance, which is by far the largest product group, saw its transaction volume grow by 36 per cent to €73 billion. In the second-largest product group, building finance, the transaction volume rose by 21 per cent to €13 billion. The volume in the smallest product group, personal loans, held steady despite the sharp contraction of the market as a whole.