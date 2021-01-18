 

DGAP-News 777 Capital Partners AG successfully started its activities in 2020 and acquired projects with a total volume of 100 million euros in Berlin-Mitte and near Nuremberg

  • Attractive micro-living project development in Berlin-Mitte with existing building permit
  • Development of a local retail center with a well-diversified tenant mix near Nuremberg with existing building permit

Baar-Zug (Switzerland), January 18, 2021. 777 Capital Partners AG (www.777capital.com), a newly founded investment boutique for innovative, sustainable and high return real estate investments, has successfully completed the acquisition of its first two project developments. The value of the assets in Berlin-Mitte and in the greater Nuremberg area sums up to 100 million Euros. The properties offered significant upside potential and underline the ambitions of the company. 777 Capital Partners was recently established by Ralph Winter and Thomas Landschreiber and focuses on off-market and opportunistic transactions in the segments 'Innovative Living' and 'Commercial Real Estate'.

Project development of micro apartments in Berlin-Mitte
The first project is an innovative micro-living residential development, with an area of approximately 5,700 square meters in a highly attractive part of Berlin. The property features common spaces which will be made available to tenants via a live & work-concept. The building permit for the development with a volume of around 65 million Euros has already been obtained. Completion is scheduled for the end of 2022. A 20-year lease for a daycare center has already been concluded with the City of Berlin.

