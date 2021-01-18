Management change and adjustment of the V-ZUG Group management structure

During the course of summer 2021, Max Herger, a current member of V-ZUG's executive committee, will take early retirement at his own request after many years of service at the V-ZUG Group. Since joining the company in 2001, Max Herger has taken on various roles, including CEO of V-ZUG Cooling Technology Ltd in Arbon from 2013 to 2019 as well as a previous four-year stint as Head of Operations and member of management of V-ZUG Ltd. The Board of Directors and the CEO of the V-ZUG Group would like to thank Mr Herger for his many years of commitment and wish him a very happy retirement.

As his successor, the Board of Directors of the V-ZUG Group has appointed Adrian Theiler, who will assume the position of Chief Operations Officer and member of V-ZUG's executive committee no later than 1 August 2021. Adrian Theiler studied Industrial Management and Manufacturing at ETH Zurich before completing the Executive MBA programme at the University of Zurich. Mr Theiler currently holds the position of Vice President Supply Chain Management EMEA at Landis+Gyr. He began working for this company back in 2003, occupying various roles in the areas of Supply Chain and Logistics as well as in the management of Business Lines with P&L responsibility.