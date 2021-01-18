 

Prodware Shows Strong Business Performance in Q4 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.01.2021, 07:00  |  38   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Despite a dire economic situation, the Prodware Group (Paris:ALPRO) sees a significant surge in technological investments in the 4th quarter of 2020 on behalf of many customers, both mid-market companies and subsidiaries of large groups.

With the growing demand for digitalization, especially with regard to support functions, brought on by the generalization of remote work, soaring e-commerce business and a relentless quest for operational efficiency, Prodware, supported by its ecosystem of prestigious technological partners (Microsoft Dynamics 365, Sage…) and its innovation-ready dynamic delivers the solutions that cater to the need of its customers.

The new deals signed at the end of 2020 were with businesses in various industry sectors such as the manufacturing industry – with notably the implementation of solutions incorporating digital twin technology or Fab 4.0 – the production of wind and solar power, consulting firms, distribution and healthcare. Prodware helped these new customers in conducting a comprehensive overhaul of their strategic processes or in the digital transformation of certain processes such as planning, analysis and reporting. Over that same period, there was increasing demand from existing customers such as Manutan or Jeff de Bruges requiring support in adjusting their respective organizations to work around the constraints of the sanitary crisis and continue to develop their business.

These examples clearly illustrate the pertinence of Prodware’s strategy geared towards supporting companies in developing their growth paths by combining the latest state-of-the-art technologies, industry-specific expertise and excellence in delivering and maintaining business solutions.

"The crisis we are going through has accelerated digital transformation timelines of a majority of our customers. They have grasped that while digital transformation is somewhat challenging it does open up a whole host of opportunities if properly conducted and supported. This has been corroborated by a recent survey conducted by the METI in cooperation with EY/APX which states that 71% of business executives believe that the crisis has hastened investments. In fact business started picking up right at the beginning of the third quarter with 10 new customer wins. According to Frédéric Champalbert, the Managing Director of Prodware France, “These new customers turned to Prodware for their experience and know-how in appreciating the disruptive impacts on the business models and organizations of its customers, beyond the only technological considerations, when going full Cloud.”

Next publication: Annual turnover of the 4th quarter of 2020: February 17th 2021, after market close.

About Prodware

Whether it is enabling ambitious Cloud strategies, artificial intelligence driven decision-making solutions or more flexibility and agility delivered by modern business applications, Prodware, with more than 3 decades of expertise and know-how is in a class of its own. Prodware leverages the latest technologies and technological breakthroughs building the business processes of tomorrow across the manufacturing, retail & distribution, professional services and finance verticals.

The Prodware group is a global company founded in 1989 with regional offices in 13 countries with close to 1300 employees.

Prodware is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris generating €188 m€ in annual revenue and a net income of 10,5 million euros in 2019.

For more information www.prodwaregroup.com

EURONEXT GROWTH (ex. ALTERNEXT)

ISIN FR0010313486 - ALPRO - FTSE 972 Services informatiques
Prodware est éligible FCPI - Entreprise responsable, Prodware est adhérent du Global Compact.

Prodware Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Prodware Shows Strong Business Performance in Q4 2020 Regulatory News: Despite a dire economic situation, the Prodware Group (Paris:ALPRO) sees a significant surge in technological investments in the 4th quarter of 2020 on behalf of many customers, both mid-market companies and subsidiaries of large …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Veolia Will Not Sell Its 29.9%
As Major Offshore Windstorm Approaches, PG&E Prepares for Potential Widespread, Wind-Driven Outages ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
India: Total to Acquire from Adani a 20% Interest in the Largest Solar Developer in the World
Senseonics Holdings Announces $50.0 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Celyad Oncology Presents Data Update from Phase 1 alloSHRINK Trial for CYAD-101 in mCRC at ASCO-GI ...
Prodware Shows Strong Business Performance in Q4 2020
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update