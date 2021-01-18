Prodware Shows Strong Business Performance in Q4 2020

With the growing demand for digitalization, especially with regard to support functions, brought on by the generalization of remote work, soaring e-commerce business and a relentless quest for operational efficiency, Prodware, supported by its ecosystem of prestigious technological partners (Microsoft Dynamics 365, Sage…) and its innovation-ready dynamic delivers the solutions that cater to the need of its customers.

Despite a dire economic situation, the Prodware Group (Paris:ALPRO) sees a significant surge in technological investments in the 4th quarter of 2020 on behalf of many customers, both mid-market companies and subsidiaries of large groups.

The new deals signed at the end of 2020 were with businesses in various industry sectors such as the manufacturing industry – with notably the implementation of solutions incorporating digital twin technology or Fab 4.0 – the production of wind and solar power, consulting firms, distribution and healthcare. Prodware helped these new customers in conducting a comprehensive overhaul of their strategic processes or in the digital transformation of certain processes such as planning, analysis and reporting. Over that same period, there was increasing demand from existing customers such as Manutan or Jeff de Bruges requiring support in adjusting their respective organizations to work around the constraints of the sanitary crisis and continue to develop their business.

These examples clearly illustrate the pertinence of Prodware’s strategy geared towards supporting companies in developing their growth paths by combining the latest state-of-the-art technologies, industry-specific expertise and excellence in delivering and maintaining business solutions.

"The crisis we are going through has accelerated digital transformation timelines of a majority of our customers. They have grasped that while digital transformation is somewhat challenging it does open up a whole host of opportunities if properly conducted and supported. This has been corroborated by a recent survey conducted by the METI in cooperation with EY/APX which states that 71% of business executives believe that the crisis has hastened investments. In fact business started picking up right at the beginning of the third quarter with 10 new customer wins. According to Frédéric Champalbert, the Managing Director of Prodware France, “These new customers turned to Prodware for their experience and know-how in appreciating the disruptive impacts on the business models and organizations of its customers, beyond the only technological considerations, when going full Cloud.”

Next publication: Annual turnover of the 4th quarter of 2020: February 17th 2021, after market close.

About Prodware

Whether it is enabling ambitious Cloud strategies, artificial intelligence driven decision-making solutions or more flexibility and agility delivered by modern business applications, Prodware, with more than 3 decades of expertise and know-how is in a class of its own. Prodware leverages the latest technologies and technological breakthroughs building the business processes of tomorrow across the manufacturing, retail & distribution, professional services and finance verticals.

The Prodware group is a global company founded in 1989 with regional offices in 13 countries with close to 1300 employees.

Prodware is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris generating €188 m€ in annual revenue and a net income of 10,5 million euros in 2019.

