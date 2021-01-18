 

Celyad Oncology Presents Data Update from Phase 1 alloSHRINK Trial for CYAD-101 in mCRC at ASCO-GI Symposium

  • Median overall survival and median progression free survival from the dose-escalation segment of the trial were 10.6 months and 3.9 months, respectively
  • Tumor burden decrease observed in eight of 15 refractory unresectable mCRC patients, including six of nine patients at the highest dose level of 1x109 cells per infusion
  • Emergence of new T cell clones in the peripheral blood T cell repertoire four months after therapy was observed in patients analyzed from the highest dose level who experienced either a confirmed partial response or stable disease suggesting that modulation of the endogenous immune response may be an important mechanism of action of CYAD101 in mCRC patients
  • Preliminary data from the ongoing expansion cohort of the Phase 1 alloSHRINK expected in the first half of 2021

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced updates from the  Phase 1 alloSHRINK trial evaluating CYAD-101, the Company’s allogeneic NKG2D-receptor and T cell receptor (TCR) inhibitory molecule (TIM)-based, non-gene edited CAR T candidate administered concurrently with FOLFOX chemotherapy for the treatment of refractory metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO-GI), held virtually from January 15-17, 2021.

"We continue to build on the promise of CYAD-101, a highly differentiated cell therapy investigational candidate which has delivered preliminary evidence of clinical benefit for an allogeneic CAR T in solid tumors," said Filippo Petti, Chief Executive Officer of Celyad Oncology. "At ASCO-GI, we highlighted the encouraging median progression free-survival data from alloSHRINK which complements the previously reported tolerability, objective response rate for CYAD-101 in patients with mCRC. Moreover, translational data from the trial suggests that immune modulation underpins the clinical responses observed in the alloSHRINK trial and supports further development of CYAD-101 with therapies with complementary mechanisms of action including checkpoint inhibitors. We’re excited about the next steps for the CYAD-101 program for the treatment of advanced colorectal cancer and we look forward to future updates from the alloSHRINK trial as well as initiating the upcoming Phase 1b KEYNOTE-B79 trial.”

