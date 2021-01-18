 

Klövern acquires two properties in Lund and Malmö for SEK 113 million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.01.2021, 07:30  |  57   |   |   

Klövern has in two separate transactions signed contracts to acquire two office properties in Lund and Malmö for a total underlying property value of SEK 113 million.

The property Harven 2 in Lund has a lettable area of 3,200 sq.m. and is fully let to Unikum Datasystem. The remaining contract period amounts to 5 years with an annual contract value of SEK 4.5 million. Transfer of possession was on 15 January.

In Malmö a contract has been signed regarding new construction on the property Grävstekeln 2. The planned new building, which is fully let to among others We Construction, will have a lettable area of 1,925 sq.m. and primarily consist of offices. The rental value amounts to SEK 3.3 million and the average contract period is 5 years. Transfer of possession is planned to be in the first quarter of 2022.

On 30 September 2020 the value of Klövern’s property portfolio in Malmö and Lund amounted to SEK 3 billion, which corresponded to 5 per cent of the company’s total property value.

”I am pleased that we can announce additional add-on acquisitions in Lund and Malmö”, says Peeter Kinnunen, Head of Transactions at Klövern.

 Klövern AB (publ)


For additional information, please contact:
 Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se
Peeter Kinnunen, Head of Transactions, +46 (0)76-855 67 03, peeter.kinnunen@klovern.se
Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.

This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

Attachment


Seite 1 von 2
Klovern (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Klövern acquires two properties in Lund and Malmö for SEK 113 million Klövern has in two separate transactions signed contracts to acquire two office properties in Lund and Malmö for a total underlying property value of SEK 113 million. The property Harven 2 in Lund has a lettable area of 3,200 sq.m. and is fully let …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Agios Presents Final Data from Phase 3 ClarIDHy Study of TIBSOVO (ivosidenib tablets) in Patients ...
European Energy A/S adjusts expectations for 2020 and foresees a strong 2021
The new name and governance of Stellantis take effect
Keystone XL commits to become first pipeline to be fully powered by renewable energy
AS PRFoods unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 2nd quarter and 6 months of the ...
Bombardier’s Gautrain fleet in South Africa completes forty million kilometres in service
New appointments at Euronext
Equity Bancshares, Inc. Will Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on January 25, 2021
Ordentliche Roche Generalversammlung 2021: Abstimmungen und Wahlen durch die unabhängige Stimmrechtsvertreterin
Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Q4 2020 Trading update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.01.21
Nykredit Bank A/S is new dealer under Klövern’s unsecured MTN Program
30.12.20
Number of shares in Klövern as of 30 December 2020
29.12.20
Rutger Arnhult leaves his position as CEO of Klövern
22.12.20
Klövern signs contracts for extension of rental contracts encompassing approximately 42,100 sq.m. in Kista