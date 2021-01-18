Equinor ASA Notifiable trading
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 18.01.2021, 07:45 | 34 | 0 |
On behalf of Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR), DNB has on 15 January 2021 purchased 646,514 shares for use in the group's Share saving plan.
The shares have been acquired at a price of NOK 165.54 per share.
Equinor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Before distribution to the employees, the Share saving plan has 12,089,005 shares.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0