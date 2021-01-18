 

Nākd inspires consumers this Veganuary with their all-natural snack bars

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nākd is on a mission to positively impact consumers' snack drawers and cupboards this January. Whether they're taking part in this month's Veganuary challenge, looking for healthier options in the new year, or simply using their time at home to give their cupboards a much-needed cleanout - then Nākd's unique and colourful flavour variety of all-natural bars are the perfect addition.

Nākd has been inspired by The Home Edit to refresh the snack cupboard to be bursting with a wide range of colourful flavours of healthier snacking options. Nākd bars are made from 100% natural ingredients so you can have a Blueberry Muffin for Breakfast… Mind.Blown!

Nākd bars don't just look good in the cupboard or snack drawer. Each bar contains 100% natural ingredients and no added sugar. Nākd bars are fruits and nuts smooshed together to make unbelievably tasty flavours like Blueberry Muffin and Cocoa Orange. With 14 delicious flavours to choose from, consumers will be sure to find their perfect match this Veganuary.

Nākd snack bars can be found in the free-from or cereal bar aisles at all major retailers as well as on Amazon, where buyers can purchase one of our mixed cases and discover their favourite flavour.

Find out more about Nākd at https://eatnakd.com/mixed-cases.

About Nākd

For the past 14 years, we've been committed to creating yummy, healthy snacks, and to making the world a happier place along the way. That's why we don't just whip up delicious, good-for-you snacks; we do our best to help others and try to spread a little delight as we go, too.

We also believe wholeheartedly in the power of wholefoods. That means all our tasty treats are made from 100% natural ingredients, 100% of the time.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421506/Nakd_1.jpg
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421507/Nakd_2.jpg

Why not have a clear out of your snack drawers this Veganuary to ensure you have the perfect snack to reach for whatever you fancy, such as a nutty snack, chocolatey snack, fruity snack, or treaty snack. With 14 flavours to choose from, there is a favourite for everyone!



