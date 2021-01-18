DGAP-News: ViGeneron GmbH / Key word(s): Agreement ViGeneron announces research collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo to evaluate vgAAV for novel ophthalmic gene therapy 18.01.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The companies will evaluate ViGeneron's proprietary, intravitreally injected vgAAV vectors for delivering a novel therapeutic protein to develop a gene therapy treatment for a highly prevalent eye disease

Munich, Germany, January 18, 2021 - ViGeneron GmbH, a gene therapy company, today announced a research collaboration to utilize its novel engineered adeno-associated virus (vgAAV) vectors with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited ("Daiichi Sankyo"), for delivering a novel therapeutic protein to address an undisclosed target in a highly prevalent ophthalmic disease. ViGeneron's vgAAVs enable the efficient transduction of target cells via intravitreal injection that allows efficient lateral spreading and minimizes the risk of collateral damage caused by conventional subretinal injection.

"There is significant unmet medical need for a sustained therapy to treat eye diseases. ViGeneron's innovative gene therapy expertise combined with Daiichi Sankyo's ophthalmic knowledge creates the potential to develop a sustained novel gene therapy to overcome the current limitations in treating this highly prevalent ophthalmic disease," commented Dr. Caroline Man Xu, Co-founder and CEO of ViGeneron. "We look forward to working with Daiichi Sankyo to drive cutting-edge innovative science and to create an effective treatment for patients."

Under the agreement, Daiichi Sankyo and ViGeneron will jointly conduct the first stage research and Daiichi Sankyo will have the option to negotiate a follow-on collaboration agreement for an undisclosed therapeutic target in the highly prevalent eye disease. Financial terms of the collaboration are not disclosed.

ViGeneron is dedicated to developing innovative gene therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with high unmet medical need, as well as partnering with leading biopharmaceutical players in other disease areas. The company's pipeline is built on two proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) technology platforms. The first, vgAAV gene therapy vector platform, allows superior transduction efficiency and intravitreal, a less invasive treatment administration. The second, REVeRT vector platform, targets diseases caused by mutations in large genes. Privately-owned ViGeneron was founded in 2017 by a seasoned team with in-depth experience in AAV vector technology and clinical ophthalmic gene therapy programs and is located in Munich, Germany. For further information, please visit www.vigeneron.com.

