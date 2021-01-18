 

DGAP-News ViGeneron announces research collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo to evaluate vgAAV for novel ophthalmic gene therapy

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.01.2021, 08:00  |  34   |   |   

DGAP-News: ViGeneron GmbH / Key word(s): Agreement
ViGeneron announces research collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo to evaluate vgAAV for novel ophthalmic gene therapy

18.01.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ViGeneron announces research collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo to evaluate vgAAV for novel ophthalmic gene therapy

The companies will evaluate ViGeneron's proprietary, intravitreally injected vgAAV vectors for delivering a novel therapeutic protein to develop a gene therapy treatment for a highly prevalent eye disease

Munich, Germany, January 18, 2021 - ViGeneron GmbH, a gene therapy company, today announced a research collaboration to utilize its novel engineered adeno-associated virus (vgAAV) vectors with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited ("Daiichi Sankyo"), for delivering a novel therapeutic protein to address an undisclosed target in a highly prevalent ophthalmic disease. ViGeneron's vgAAVs enable the efficient transduction of target cells via intravitreal injection that allows efficient lateral spreading and minimizes the risk of collateral damage caused by conventional subretinal injection.

"There is significant unmet medical need for a sustained therapy to treat eye diseases. ViGeneron's innovative gene therapy expertise combined with Daiichi Sankyo's ophthalmic knowledge creates the potential to develop a sustained novel gene therapy to overcome the current limitations in treating this highly prevalent ophthalmic disease," commented Dr. Caroline Man Xu, Co-founder and CEO of ViGeneron. "We look forward to working with Daiichi Sankyo to drive cutting-edge innovative science and to create an effective treatment for patients."

Under the agreement, Daiichi Sankyo and ViGeneron will jointly conduct the first stage research and Daiichi Sankyo will have the option to negotiate a follow-on collaboration agreement for an undisclosed therapeutic target in the highly prevalent eye disease. Financial terms of the collaboration are not disclosed.

About ViGeneron

ViGeneron is dedicated to developing innovative gene therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with high unmet medical need, as well as partnering with leading biopharmaceutical players in other disease areas. The company's pipeline is built on two proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) technology platforms. The first, vgAAV gene therapy vector platform, allows superior transduction efficiency and intravitreal, a less invasive treatment administration. The second, REVeRT vector platform, targets diseases caused by mutations in large genes. Privately-owned ViGeneron was founded in 2017 by a seasoned team with in-depth experience in AAV vector technology and clinical ophthalmic gene therapy programs and is located in Munich, Germany. For further information, please visit www.vigeneron.com.

ViGeneron Contact
ViGeneron GmbH
Dr. Caroline Man Xu
Co-Founder and CEO
info@vigeneron.com 		ViGeneron Media and Investor Contact
MC Services AG
Julia von Hummel / Shaun Brown
phone: +49 (0)89 2102280
vigeneron@mc-services.eu

18.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1161007  18.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1161007&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News ViGeneron announces research collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo to evaluate vgAAV for novel ophthalmic gene therapy DGAP-News: ViGeneron GmbH / Key word(s): Agreement ViGeneron announces research collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo to evaluate vgAAV for novel ophthalmic gene therapy 18.01.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank hakt Pandemie-Jahr 2020 mit umfassender Vorsorgemaßnahme ab und blickt zuversichtlich ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank erwartet für Geschäftsjahr 2020 negatives Konzernbetriebsergebnis im ...
EQS-Adhoc: Wechsel in der Geschäftsleitung und Anpassung der Führungsstruktur der V-ZUG Gruppe
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank leaves the pandemic year 2020 firmly behind with extensive loss allowance and looks ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank expects consolidated operating loss in a double-digit million euro ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3E - Daily buy back notice
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appointment of non-executive director
DGAP-News: Heirs Holdings Significantly Expands Oil and Gas Portfolio
DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: Deutliche Marktanteilsgewinne auch im Geschäftsjahr 2020
EQS-Adhoc: Management change and adjustment of the V-ZUG Group management structure
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Corporate update
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Gläubiger erhalten 100 Prozent - Insolvenzverfahren der deutschen Petroplus-Gesellschaften ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx schließen Patientenrekrutierung der Phase-2b/3-Studie mit RLF-100(TM) zur ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...