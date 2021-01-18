 

Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH The controlling shareholders of Adler Plastic and Hayashi Telempu (HTC) strengthen their collaboration for the further development of the joint activities of Adler Pelzer Group (APG) and HTC

Hagen, Germany, on Jan 18th, 2021

The controlling shareholders of Adler Plastic and Hayashi Telempu (HTC) strengthen their collaboration for the further development of the joint activities of Adler Pelzer Group (APG) and HTC

 

Hayashi Telempu and Adler Plastic announce the creation of GAIA, "Global Automotive Interior Alliance", building a capitalistic partnership between the founders of both industrial groups. Adler Plastic is the major shareholder of Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH which represents Adler Pelzer Group (APG).

The aim of the new Alliance is, between others, to further strengthen the existing partnership between HTC and APG, extending its reach in the global automotive sector, with broader geographic and customer scopes. Earlier, APG and HTC had signed a Technical Cooperation Agreement in automotive interior and exterior business in April 2017. They founded NEVHA in Japan in February 2018, a Joint Venture focusing on development for New Energy Vehicles. The collaboration has everyday grown stronger in automotive interior trim and acoustic parts, mainly for Japanese customers and also for other OEMs, using the synergies between customer relationships of both companies, their technical approaches and product ranges, as well as their worldwide complementary manufacturing footprints.

The collaboration will build an Alliance in automotive interior trim, exterior and acoustic parts with global-scale network allowing seamless service and supply to the automotive OEMs.

The car makers will access enhanced product innovation, reduced environmental impact, manufacturing efficiency and global presence, at a time when mastering the interior noise in the passenger compartment and the exterior noise outside of the car is becoming a focus for OEMs, due to the electrification of the driveline, to the steps towards autonomous driving and to the general demand for responsible mobility.

"Market will take great advantages of the global scale thanks to the Global Automotive Interior Alliance", highlighted Paolo Scudieri, President of Adler Plastic. "We are delighted to bring value to our OEM customers and to the market by tying up the best of our both companies", commented Hiroyuki Hayashi, COO of Hayashi Telempu. Pietro Lardini, CEO of Adler Pelzer Group, expressed "his thanks for the unique opportunity of further development of the companies."

