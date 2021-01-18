 

AkzoNobel proposes to acquire Tikkurila for €31.25 per share, to create superior and sustainable value for all stakeholders

January 18, 2021

AkzoNobel proposes to acquire Tikkurila for €31.25 per share, to create superior and sustainable value for all stakeholders

Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZA; AKZOY) has today made a comprehensive non-binding proposal to acquire Tikkurila. The proposed combination of AkzoNobel and Tikkurila would create a strong platform for future growth, better able to serve customers with more innovative and sustainable solutions, building on a shared European heritage.

The proposal includes an all-cash public offer for all issued and outstanding shares of Tikkurila at an offer price of €31.25 per share (“potential offer”) and total equity value of around €1.4 billion. This represents a premium of 113% to Tikkurila’s volume weighted average share price for the undisturbed three-month period ending December 17, 2020 and is 13% higher than the current offer made on January 5, 2021.

Thierry Vanlancker, AkzoNobel CEO, commented: “The natural combination of AkzoNobel and Tikkurila would build on centuries of industry experience and a shared European heritage to create significant value for customers, employees, shareholders and other stakeholders. Bringing together our premium brands and leading portfolios would provide customers with a wider range of innovative products and services, including the most sustainable paints and coatings solutions.”

To obtain merger clearance and ensure deal certainty for Tikkurila and its shareholders, AkzoNobel has agreed with Hempel key terms for the sale of assets, including the decorative paints business of AkzoNobel in the Nordics and the Baltics, to be completed after closing of AkzoNobel's proposed public offer for Tikkurila.

The Nordic culture and strong presence of Tikkurila in Finland would be reflected in the future organization. The main offices and production facilities of Tikkurila in Finland would become the vital hub for the combined business in the Baltic Sea region and substantial investment would be made in production facilities to supply future growth. Employees and management would benefit from new and exciting career and professional development opportunities, in Finland and the wider organization.

AkzoNobel and Tikkurila have a common approach to sustainability – it’s embedded in the way we operate – and AkzoNobel is widely recognized as the leader in the paints and coatings industry. Joining forces would build on the sustainable purpose of Tikkurila and continue to make a difference for all stakeholders, including local communities.

