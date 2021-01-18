Orion Animal Health and Vetoquinol expand collaboration – Vetoquinol to distribute Orion’s Clevor in the USA and Orion to distribute Drontal and Profender products in Finland, Hungary and Romania

Orion Animal Health and Vetoquinol are expanding their collaboration with new distribution agreements.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA granted approval for Orion’s Clevor, an eye drop indicated for the induction of vomiting in dogs, in June 2020. Under the terms of the related agreement, Vetoquinol will have the right to sell and market Clevor (ropinirole) in the USA.

On August 1st 2020, Vetoquinol acquired the rights for the Drontal and Profender products in the EU and the UK. Effective January 1st 2021, Orion will have the right to sell and market Vetoquinol’s Drontal and Profender products in Finland, Hungary and Romania. Drontal product range is used for the treatment and control of internal parasites in cats and dogs and Profender for the treatment and control of internal parasites in cats.

These new distribution agreements expand the current collaboration between the two companies under which Vetoquinol has been distributing Orion Animal Health’s sedative products in several European countries since February 2015.

“I’m very pleased to expand our fruitful collaboration with Vetoquinol and have a trusted partner to distribute the latest approved Orion Animal Health innovation in the USA. Also, it is important for us that we can continue to sell Drontal and Profender in our home market Finland and expand the distribution to Hungary and Romania”, says Niclas Lindstedt, Vice President of Orion Animal Health.

“We are delighted to reinforce our partnership with Orion. Our Drontal and Profender product ranges will benefit from an efficient distribution network in Finland, Hungary and Romania. Moreover, Vetoquinol is proud to be the veterinary laboratory chosen by Orion to develop this innovative Clevor (ropinirole) brand in the USA. This is a new milestone in our cooperation that demonstrates Vetoquinol’s strong pharmaceutical capabilities and expertise in this key market”, says Matthieu Frechin, CEO of Vetoquinol.

About Orion

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology, Finnish heritage rare diseases and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication under Easyhaler device portfolio. Orion's net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 1,051 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

About Vetoquinol

Vetoquinol is a leading global animal health company that supplies drugs and non-medicinal products for the livestock (cattle and pigs) and pet (dogs and cats) markets. As an independent pure player, Vetoquinol designs, develops and sells veterinary drugs and non-medicinal products in more than 100 countries through to 24 subsidiaries established in Europe, the Americas and the Asia/Pacific, and a global Export division. Since its foundation in 1933, Vetoquinol has pursued a strategy combining innovation with geographical diversification. The Group's hybrid growth is driven by the reinforcement of its product portfolio coupled with acquisitions in high potential growth markets. At June 30th 2020, Vetoquinol employs 2,401 people.

Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (symbol: VETO).

Contact persons:

ORION



Niclas Lindstedt, Vice President Orion Animal Health, Orion Corporation

Tel. +358 10 426 4116

VETOQUINOL

Fanny Toillon, Investor Relations, Vetoquinol

Tel. +33 (03) 84 62 59 88

relations.investisseurs@vetoquinol.com



Emmanuel Dovergne, Investor and Media Relations, Keima Communication

Tel. +33 (0)1 56 43 44 63

Emmanuel.dovergne@keima.fr

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

www.orion.fi