 

Subsea 7 announces changes to Board responsibilities

Luxembourg – 18 January 2021 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced that, following the death of Allen Stevens, changes have been made to the responsibilities of the Board members.

David Mullen has been appointed Senior Independent Director and, in addition, will serve as Chairman of the Corporate Governance and Nomination Committee.

Niels Kirk will serve as a member of the Corporate Governance and Nomination Committee.

Elisabeth Proust will serve as a member of the Compensation Committee.

All other responsibilities are unchanged.

Biographies for each of the Directors and full details of the membership of each committee can be found in the Corporate Governance section of the Company’s website:  www.subsea7.com.

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 (0)20 8210 5568
katherine.tonks@subsea7.com

