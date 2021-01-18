Reporting of transactions related to shares in Agillic A/S made by persons with managerial responsibilities

Copenhagen – 18 January 2021 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) has received notification pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation of transactions related to shares in Agillic A/S made by persons with managerial responsibilities in Agillic and/or persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Johnny Henriksen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chair of the Board of Directors b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name Agillic A/S b) LEI-code 894500WP4D8JDZ88S128 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction: (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

Agilc DK0060955854 b) Nature of transaction Sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 20 50,000 24.04 20,800 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume(s)

Price



50,000 shares

DKK 1,000,000







20,800 shares

DKK 500,000 e) Date of the transaction 14.01 2021 f) Place of transaction OTC

Peter Elbek, Board member

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Peter Elbek 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Board member b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification







3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name Agillic A/S b) LEI-code 894500WP4D8JDZ88S128 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction: (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

Agilc DK0060955854 b) Nature of transaction Sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 20 125,000 24.04 20,800 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume(s)

Price



125,000 shares

DKK 2,500,000







20,800 shares

DKK 500,000 e) Date of the transaction 14.01 2021 f) Place of transaction OTC

Dico ApS / Mikael Konnerup, Board member

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dico ApS / Mikael Konnerup 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Board member b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name Agillic A/S b) LEI-code 894500WP4D8JDZ88S128 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction: (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

Agilc DK0060955854 b) Nature of transaction Sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 20 150,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume(s)

Price



150,000 shares

DKK 3,000,000 e) Date of the transaction 14.01 2021 f) Place of transaction OTC

Lohmann Holding II ApS / Jesper Genther Lohmann, Board member

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Lohmann Holding II ApS / Jesper Genther Lohmann 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Board member b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name Agillic A/S b) LEI-code 894500WP4D8JDZ88S128 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction: (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

Agilc DK0060955854 b) Nature of transaction Sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 20 12,500 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume(s)

Price



12,500 shares

DKK 250,000 e) Date of the transaction 14.01 2021 f) Place of transaction OTC

Dico ApS / Mikael Konnerup, board member

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dico ApS / Mikael Konnerup 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Board member b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name Agillic A/S b) LEI-code 894500WP4D8JDZ88S128 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction: (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

Agilc DK0060955854 b) Nature of transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 20 12,500 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume(s)

Price



12,500 shares

DKK 250,000 e) Date of the transaction 14.01 2021 f) Place of transaction OTC





For further information, please contact:

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 30 78 42 00

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Bent Faurskov, CFO, Agillic A/S

+45 25 16 21 03

bent.faurskov@agillic.com





Certified Adviser

John Norden, Norden CEF

Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte

+ 45 20 72 02 00

jn@nordencef.dk

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers.

Besides the Company’s headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK) and Stockholm (Sweden), as well as a development unit in Kyiv (Ukraine). For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 18 January 2021.

Agillic A/S – Masnedøgade 22, 2. – 2100 Copenhagen – Denmark

Attachment