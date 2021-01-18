Scatec ASA receives regulatory approvals related to acquisition of SN Power

Oslo, 17 January 2021: Reference is made to the stock exchange release on 16 October 2020 where Scatec ASA announced the acquisition of SN Power from Norfund. Scatec has now received all necessary regulatory and local competition approvals, and the company expects to close the transaction in first quarter 2021.



