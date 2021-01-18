AKVA’s technical team, with support from external expertise, has detected the root cause of the system shut-down and will gradually restore the IT systems. Further information about the incident and the remedies deployed will not be made available as the police is still investigating the incident.

As communicated January 10, AKVA group (“AKVA” or “the company”), has been subject to a severe cyber-attack where several key systems were shut down.

AKVA has in a short time made significant efforts to review IT security and ensure a secure operating environment for the group's IT systems.

The company and its subsidiaries will be operative while restarting the IT systems, but manual operations will still be required for a period.

It is too early to assess the financial impact of the cyber-attack, but the company will incur significant non-recurring costs during Q1 2021 related to the cyber-attack and mitigating measures. Further details will be reported in connection with the presentation of the Q4 results on February 19, 2021.

