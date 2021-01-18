Lipidor and Cannassure enter exclusive licensing agreement regarding topical medical cannabis products based on Lipidor's AKVANO technology

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipidor AB (Nasdaq First North:LIPI) today announced that the Company has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Cannassure Therapeutics Ltd. (TASE:CSURE), an Israeli company specializing in the development and manufacture of innovative medicinal cannabis products. Under the agreement, Cannassure has the exclusive right to use Lipidor's proprietary drug delivery technology AKVANO in medicinal cannabis products for the treatment of selected indications such as psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, pain and lesions. Lipidor receives a royalty of 15-17.5% on future product sales. When a predetermined accumulated sales volume is achieved, Lipidor will receive an additional milestone payment in the form of 1% of the share capital value of Cannassure, up to a maximum of EUR 350,000. Lipidor's projection is that this milestone compensation will be paid within a two-year period.

The collaboration began with an evaluation of the possibility of incorporating various active drug substances from the cannabis plant into AKVANO. Following the positive outcome of a thorough feasibility study into the development of topical medicinal cannabis products for the treatment of skin inflammations and psoriatic lesions, Cannassure chose to exercise its option to negotiate an exclusive license for a number of indications. The negotiation with Cannassure regarding the exclusive licensing agreement for the use of Lipidor's AKVANO technology has now been finalized and the agreement has been signed.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cannassure shall during the coming years develop products with the goal of quickly entering the market in the non-prescription segment (OTC), and later in the prescription (Rx) segment. Lipidor retains the right to develop cannabis-related products in other indications than those covered by the exclusive licensing agreement. The agreement is valid as long as Lipidor has patent protection of the AKVANO formulation under existing patents or under possible new patents that may arise during the collaboration.

"We are delighted to have formed the licensing agreement with Cannassure, which represents a significant commercial potential for Lipidor. This is an important milestone and an external validation of our unique formulation platform, showing that cannabinoids can also be well incorporated into AKVANO. Cannassure's advanced production facility, development resources and distribution relationships for medical cannabis are of a high standard. We have great faith in Cannassure as well as high expectations on the partnership with the aim to commercialize the new drugs as soon as possible," says Ola Holmlund, CEO of Lipidor AB.