Share buy-back Program
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO3/2021 – 18 JANUARY 2021
On 17 November 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 38/2020 of 17 November 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No
596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is
expected to be realized in the period from 18 November 2020 to 29 January 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 200 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|
Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|206,648
|670.49
|138,977,354.14
|11 January 2021
|8,000
|658.49
|5,267,947.20
|12 January 2021
|10,000
|649.88
|6,498,791.00
|13 January 2021
|9,298
|641.47
|5,964,425.25
|14 January 2021
|9,000
|639.27
|5,753,424.60
|15 January 2021
|10,000
|629.16
|6,291,559.00
|Accumulated under the program
|252,946
|670.49
|168,753,501.19
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 735,441 shares, corresponding to 1.5% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.
