 

PGS ASA Webcast Details for Presentation of Q4 2020 Results and 2021 Perspectives

January 18, 2021: Oslo, Norway; PGS will release its fourth quarter and preliminary full year 2020 results on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at approximately 08:00 am Central European Time (CET).

The earnings release and the earnings presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on PGS’ web site www.pgs.com

President & CEO Rune Olav Pedersen and EVP & CFO Gottfred Langseth will present the results and PGS 2021 perspectives, including company guidance, via a webcast the same day at 09:00 am CET. To join the webcast, copy and paste the link below into your browser, or go to PGS website www.pgs.com.
Webcast link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210204_5/

A replay of the webcast will be made available on www.pgs.com shortly after.

                                                                       
FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:
Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile:  +47 99 24 52 35

PGS ASA and its subsidiaries (“PGS” or "the Company") is an integrated marine geophysical company that provides a broad range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation. The Company MultiClient data library is among the largest in the seismic industry, with modern 3D coverage in all significant offshore hydrocarbon provinces of the world. The Company operates on a worldwide basis with headquarters in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information on PGS visit www.pgs.com.

