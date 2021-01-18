Frankfurt (ots) -



Massive passenger slump recorded at Frankfurt Airport and Fraport's Group

airports worldwide - Relatively low decline in FRA's cargo volumes



Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed some 18.8 million passengers in 2020,

representing a decrease of 73.4 percent compared to 2019. With the outbreak of

the Covid-19 global pandemic, Frankfurt Airport started to experience a major

decline in passenger traffic in mid-March 2020. Between April and June, traffic

almost came to a complete standstill - with weekly passenger figures plummeting

by up to 98 percent year-on-year. Following a slight traffic recovery in the

third quarter of 2020, a new rise in coronavirus infection rates led to

intensified travel restrictions. This resulted in passenger numbers falling

sharply once again in September and remaining low for the rest of the year.







2020 brought extreme challenges to the entire aviation industry. In Frankfurt,

passenger volumes dropped to a level last seen in 1984. Cargo traffic was one of

the few bright spots, reaching almost the same level as in 2019 - despite the

loss of "belly freight" capacity on passenger aircraft. Aviation played a vital

role in ensuring the supply of essential medical goods to the world's

population, particularly during the first lockdown."



Aircraft movements at Frankfurt Airport contracted by 58.7 percent year-on-year

to 212,235 takeoffs and landings in 2020. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights

(MTOWs) shrank by 53.3 percent to about 14.9 million metric tons. In comparison,

cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) registered a relatively minor dip of

only 8.3 percent year-on-year to just under 2.0 million metric tons.



In December 2020, FRA's passenger traffic slumped by 81.7 percent to 891,925

travelers. With 13,627 takeoffs and landings, aircraft movements declined by

62.8 percent compared to December 2019. MTOWs were down 53.6 percent to about

1.1 million metric tons. Cargo throughput grew by 9.0 percent to 185,687 metric

tons in December 2020, rising for the third consecutive month.



Looking forward, CEO Schulte said: "Because of the recent launch of vaccination

programs throughout many countries, we are optimistic that travel restrictions

will be gradually lifted beginning in the spring. Therefore, we expect

Frankfurt's passenger traffic to rebound noticeably in the second half of 2021.

Nevertheless, we have to realize that a difficult year lies ahead of us. While Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2 Fraport Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de







Fraport AG's executive board chairman, Dr. Stefan Schulte, commented: "The year2020 brought extreme challenges to the entire aviation industry. In Frankfurt,passenger volumes dropped to a level last seen in 1984. Cargo traffic was one ofthe few bright spots, reaching almost the same level as in 2019 - despite theloss of "belly freight" capacity on passenger aircraft. Aviation played a vitalrole in ensuring the supply of essential medical goods to the world'spopulation, particularly during the first lockdown."Aircraft movements at Frankfurt Airport contracted by 58.7 percent year-on-yearto 212,235 takeoffs and landings in 2020. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights(MTOWs) shrank by 53.3 percent to about 14.9 million metric tons. In comparison,cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) registered a relatively minor dip ofonly 8.3 percent year-on-year to just under 2.0 million metric tons.In December 2020, FRA's passenger traffic slumped by 81.7 percent to 891,925travelers. With 13,627 takeoffs and landings, aircraft movements declined by62.8 percent compared to December 2019. MTOWs were down 53.6 percent to about1.1 million metric tons. Cargo throughput grew by 9.0 percent to 185,687 metrictons in December 2020, rising for the third consecutive month.Looking forward, CEO Schulte said: "Because of the recent launch of vaccinationprograms throughout many countries, we are optimistic that travel restrictionswill be gradually lifted beginning in the spring. Therefore, we expectFrankfurt's passenger traffic to rebound noticeably in the second half of 2021.Nevertheless, we have to realize that a difficult year lies ahead of us. While