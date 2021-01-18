 

Guardant Health and Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology Announce Partnership to Establish First Guardant-Based Liquid Biopsy Testing Service in Europe

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.01.2021   

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, and Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO), one of Europe’s leading cancer research organizations, have agreed to enter into a partnership to establish in-house liquid biopsy testing services, using Guardant Health’s industry-leading proprietary digital sequencing platform, at VHIO’s facility in Barcelona, Spain.

The service is expected to become operational in 2021 and will be available for clinical research and clinical care — starting with private patients, followed by expansion into the public healthcare system over time.

“We are pleased to announce this partnership with VHIO which will bring liquid biopsy comprehensive genomic testing to more cancer patients in Spain and beyond,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health CEO. “Our vision is that all cancer patients globally have access to state-of-the-art diagnostics to enable improved outcomes through earlier, faster, and more accurate diagnosis, therapy selection, and monitoring, and this partnership is an important step toward realizing that vision.”

“The opening of this service is expected to significantly increase the number of cancer patients identified as eligible for clinical trials based on available precision medicines, and help accelerate research and development of the next wave of cancer therapeutics,” said Josep Tabernero, Director of VHIO and Head of the Medical Oncology Department of Vall d’Hebron University Hospital. “We look forward to working together with Guardant Health to bring clinical-grade liquid biopsy genomic testing services to patients at pace and scale.”

Guardant Health’s liquid biopsy tests have been extensively used in clinical trials with over 200 peer-reviewed publications demonstrating its benefits to patients. Guardant360 tests are used by oncologists around the world to guide treatment decisions across solid tumor cancers, and by pharmaceutical companies and academic researchers in clinical trials to accelerate precision medicine drug development. Guardant Health has achieved CE mark approval as well as U.S. FDA approval for its Guardant360 CDx assay for tumor mutation profiling, also known as comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP), in patients with any solid malignant neoplasm (cancerous tumor), and as a companion diagnostic to identify non-small cell lung cancer patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) alterations who may benefit from treatment with Tagrisso (osimertinib).

