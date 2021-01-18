HOYLU AB HOYLU RECEIVES NEW ORDER FROM PARTNER IN RUSSIA
Stockholm, Sweden, January 18, 2021 – Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed teams, announced today that it has received a new order from Polymedia (https://polymediatech.com/), Hoylu`s partner in the Russian market. Polymedia brings together offices in 11 cities in Russia and the CIS, as well as a dealer network of more
than 700 partners across the Russian Federation.
The new order value is SEK 160,000 including software licenses (https://www.hoylu.com/hoylu-enterprise/) (SEK 50,000 ARR) and HoyluWalls (https://www.hoylu.com/hoyluwall/).
For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com
About Hoylu
Hoylu’s mission is to make remote work and information sharing easy. Hoylu’s Connected Workspaces help enterprise clients manage activities, visualize work and motivate people to perform their best by avoiding miscommunication and secure success.
For more information: www.hoylu.com
Test Hoylu for free: https://www.hoylu.com/signup/
Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se
Publication
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above on January 18, 2021 at 9:00 CEST.
