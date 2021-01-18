 

DGAP-News Elmos Semiconductor SE: Acquisition of Online Engineering GmbH

DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Takeover
Elmos Semiconductor SE: Acquisition of Online Engineering GmbH

18.01.2021 / 09:24
Acquisition strengthens in-house competencies in software engineering

Dortmund, January 18, 2021: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) has acquired the Dortmund based engineering service provider Online Engineering.

Online Engineering GmbH is specialized in the development of hardware and software components for electric motors.

The Company was founded in 2007 and has 16 employees.

"We know Online Engineering as a reliable engineering service provider for software solutions in the automotive motor control segment for many years. With this acquisition, we are strengthening our in-house competencies and will be able to offer our customers even more comprehensive system solutions in the future", says Dr. Jan Dienstuhl, Chief Engineering and Sales Officer at Elmos Semiconductor SE.

Contact
Elmos Semiconductor SE
Ralf Hoppe, Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations, Phone: +49-231‐7549‐7000
Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos
Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. With our solutions we are already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient light and intuitive HMI.


