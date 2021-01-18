 

DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

18.01.2021, 09:57  |  29   |   |   

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 14 - 18 JANUARY 2021

On 4 November 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2020 up to and including no later than end February 2021. For details please see announcement no. 87 of 4 November 2020.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 20 million (approximately DKK 126 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)

 
Total, last announcement  

599,000 		 

110.58 		 

66,234,638
11/1/2021 13,000 117.86 1,532,180
12/1/2021 12,000 120.65 1,447,800
13/1/2021 10,000 121.89 1,218,900
14/1/2021 10,000 122.02 1,220,200
15/1/2021 10,000 120.49 1,204,900
Accumulated 654,000 111.40 72,858,618

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 654,000 at a total amount of DKK 72,858,618.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,013,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.40%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 37,686,533.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:

Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451

