 

HPE Turns to DigiPlex for Hosting High-Performance Computing Infrastructure

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex, the Nordic leader for sustainable, innovative, and secure data centres, has signed an agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to host AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) technology in its Stockholm data center.

The DigiPlex Stockholm campus is located close to Arlanda, the capital airport of Sweden, the perfect geographical location for business needs. The multi award-winning campus runs on electricity from 100% renewable energy and offers 26,000 m² with up to 40 MW capacity which makes it attractive to businesses from a sustainability perspective. The campus offers high levels of 24/7 manned physical security including high-grade dual perimeter fencing, man-trap intruder protection and advanced surveillance cameras.

Commenting on the deal, DigiPlex CEO, Wiljar Nesse, said; "Situating these advanced technical solutions and services in strategically located facilities that not only conform to stringent data protection rules, but also are powered by abundant low-cost, 100% sustainable energy helps HPE deliver on commitments to its clients as well as its sustainability agenda. I am pleased that DigiPlex is able to offer HPE this powerful combination."

Anna Granö, Managing Director, HPE Sweden, added; "DigiPlex provides an excellent home for AI and HPC data needs, being scalable, of high standard, and well connected to an ecosystem of potential partners. Partnering with DigiPlex gives us the confidence that we have the right high-quality, truly sustainable and secure data center to support our HPC and AI solutions for our clients."

