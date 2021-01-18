 

Velcan Holdings Share buyback program - weekly statement

Luxembourg, 18th January 2021

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, and 16th September 2020

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 11th JANUARY 2021 TO 15th JANUARY 2021

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market
11/01/2021 - - - - -
12/01/2021 - - - - -
13/01/2021 - - - - -
14/01/2021 362 7 2 534 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
15/01/2021 - - - - -
Total 362 - 2 534 - -

Repurchase programme as amended, full description dated 17th September 2020 is available on Velcan Holdings website

*          *          *

Regulatory information available on                      www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                                         investor@velcan.lu

