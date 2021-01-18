HONKARAKENNE VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE - CFO LEENA AALTO TRANSFERS TO ANOTHER EMPLOYER

Honkarakenne Vice President, Finance – CFO Leena Aalto has resigned to transfer to another employer. Leena Aalto has worked at Honkarakenne since January 2012 and Vice President, Finance – CFO and member of the executive team she has been since April 2017.

Leena Aalto is committed to continue working at Honkarakenne to transfer her duties, estimated until the end of February.

” I thank Leena for her loyal responsibility on our company's journey, where the goal has always been to be the most profitable company in the industry. The journey together has been rewarding and I would like to wish Leena every success in the new challenges. This is how life goes, the journey continues”, says President and CEO Marko Saarelainen.

Honkarakenne will initiate the search for a new CFO immediately.

