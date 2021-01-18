 

HONKARAKENNE VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE - CFO LEENA AALTO TRANSFERS TO ANOTHER EMPLOYER

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.01.2021, 10:00  |  33   |   |   

HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 18 January 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

HONKARAKENNE VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE - CFO LEENA AALTO TRANSFERS TO ANOTHER EMPLOYER

Honkarakenne Vice President, Finance – CFO Leena Aalto has resigned to transfer to another employer. Leena Aalto has worked at Honkarakenne since January 2012 and Vice President, Finance – CFO and member of the executive team she has been since April 2017.

Leena Aalto is committed to continue working at Honkarakenne to transfer her duties, estimated until the end of February.

” I thank Leena for her loyal responsibility on our company's journey, where the goal has always been to be the most profitable company in the industry. The journey together has been rewarding and I would like to wish Leena every success in the new challenges. This is how life goes, the journey continues”, says President and CEO Marko Saarelainen.

Honkarakenne will initiate the search for a new CFO immediately.

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

Marko Saarelainen
President and CEO

MORE INFORMATION
President and CEO Marko Saarelainen, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.honka.com

Under its Honka brand, Honkarakenne manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological detached houses, holiday homes and public buildings using Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to more than 50 countries. House packages are made in Finland, the companys’s own factory is located in Karstula, Finland. In 2019, the Honkarakenne Group had net sales of MEUR 47.5, of which exports accounted for 34%. www.honka.com



Honkarakenne Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HONKARAKENNE VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE - CFO LEENA AALTO TRANSFERS TO ANOTHER EMPLOYER HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 18 January 2021 at 11:00 a.m. HONKARAKENNE VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE - CFO LEENA AALTO TRANSFERS TO ANOTHER EMPLOYER Honkarakenne Vice President, Finance – CFO Leena Aalto has resigned to transfer to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Agios Presents Final Data from Phase 3 ClarIDHy Study of TIBSOVO (ivosidenib tablets) in Patients ...
European Energy A/S adjusts expectations for 2020 and foresees a strong 2021
The new name and governance of Stellantis take effect
Bombardier’s Gautrain fleet in South Africa completes forty million kilometres in service
Keystone XL commits to become first pipeline to be fully powered by renewable energy
AS PRFoods unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 2nd quarter and 6 months of the ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Production Update & Record Annual Production at Blanket Mine
New appointments at Euronext
Equity Bancshares, Inc. Will Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on January 25, 2021
AkzoNobel proposes to acquire Tikkurila for €31.25 per share, to create superior and sustainable ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.12.20
HONKARAKENNE’S PUBLICATION SCHEDULE FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2021
29.12.20
HONKARAKENNE REORGANISES ITS PRODUCTION