 

Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.01.2021, 10:25  |  13   |   |   

Bagsværd, Denmark, 18 January 2021 – On 3 November 2020, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 17 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 5 February 2020.

Under the programme initiated 3 November 2020, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 2.7 billion in the period from 4 November 2020 to 1 February 2021.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Novo-Nordisk AS!
Long
Basispreis 420,87€
Hebel 17,64
Ask 0,33
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 470,65€
Hebel 14,56
Ask 0,42
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Since the announcement as of 11 January 2021, the following transactions have been made:

  Number of
B shares 		Average
purchase price 		Transaction
value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 4,615,000   1,967,643,517
11 January 2021 120,000 428.70 51,443,729
12 January 2021 120,000 429.59 51,551,300
13 January 2021 120,000 426.81 51,216,635
14 January 2021 120,000 434.19 52,102,337
15 January 2021 120,000 441.64 52,996,729
Accumulated under the programme 5,215,000   2,226,954,247

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 38,738,659 B shares of DKK 0.20 as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.6% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,350,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 17 billion during a 12-month period beginning 5 February 2020. As of 15 January 2021, Novo Nordisk has since 5 February 2020 repurchased a total of 38,800,522 B shares at an average share price of DKK 425.00 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 16,490,383,717.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 44,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

Further information

Media:    
Anne Margrethe Hauge +45 3079 3450 amhg@novonordisk.com
Michael Bachner (US) +1 609 664 7308 mzyb@novonordisk.com
     
Investors:    
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen +45 3075 2175 dabo@novonordisk.com
Valdemar Borum Svarrer +45 3079 0301 jvls@novonordisk.com
Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk +45 3075 2253 arnd@novonordisk.com
Mark Joseph Root +45 3079 4211 mjhr@novonordisk.com
Kristoffer Due Berg (US) +1 609 235 2989 krdb@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 2 / 2021

Attachment


Novo Nordisk (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme Bagsværd, Denmark, 18 January 2021 – On 3 November 2020, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Agios Presents Final Data from Phase 3 ClarIDHy Study of TIBSOVO (ivosidenib tablets) in Patients ...
European Energy A/S adjusts expectations for 2020 and foresees a strong 2021
The new name and governance of Stellantis take effect
Bombardier’s Gautrain fleet in South Africa completes forty million kilometres in service
Keystone XL commits to become first pipeline to be fully powered by renewable energy
AS PRFoods unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 2nd quarter and 6 months of the ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Production Update & Record Annual Production at Blanket Mine
New appointments at Euronext
Equity Bancshares, Inc. Will Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on January 25, 2021
AkzoNobel proposes to acquire Tikkurila for €31.25 per share, to create superior and sustainable ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.01.21
DEUTSCHE BANK stuft NOVO NORDISK auf 'Buy'
15.01.21
Novo Nordisk: Die Aktienrückkäufe gehen auch 2021 weiter!
12.01.21
Eli Lilly & Novo Nordisk: Auch hier künftig Konkurrenten?
12.01.21
Novo Nordisk: Mit Kooperation in Richtung Telemedizin?
11.01.21
Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme
08.01.21
3 Gründe, warum die Novo-Nordisk-Aktie immer mehr zur Nachkaufchance wird!
06.01.21
Novo-Nordisk-Aktie: Top-News zum Jahreswechsel?
06.01.21
Investieren wie Warren Buffett: 2 Nicht-Berkshire-Hathaway-Aktien, die spannend sind!
04.01.21
JPMORGAN belässt NOVO NORDISK auf 'Gut'
04.01.21
Fresenius & Novo Nordisk: 2 Aktien, bei denen die Dividendenerhöhung ausgemachte Sache ist… oder?

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.01.21
987
Die ewig steigende Aktie