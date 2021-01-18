 

DMS Announces #1 Rank On Best CPA Networks For Advertisers List

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, announced it received the top spot on the mThink “Best CPA Networks for Advertisers and Merchants 2021” list. CPA stands for cost per acquisition, and the mThink Blue Book Global 20 Best CPA Network lists are based on evaluations by advertisers, merchants, affiliates and publishers within the worldwide performance marketing community.

“We’re delighted to be recognized with regard to our passion for performance and dedication to exceeding our advertiser clients’ expectations,” commented Lily Trevisanut, EVP of operations at DMS. “The DMS Performance Ad Market is in growth mode, but we know we can only succeed with the support of our advertiser clients and media publishers. For that reason, the DMS team is laser focused on creating unique and exclusive win-win CPA campaigns that achieve advertiser objectives, while helping our affiliates achieve optimum performance metrics. What we do at DMS takes hard work, grit and a commitment to believing there is always a next level.”

DMS creates optionality for consumers shopping in the insurance, ecommerce, home services, health and wellness, consumer finance and education categories by connecting consumers with the brands that provide the products and services that match their unique needs. Leveraging its first-party data, proprietary tech stack and expansive digital media, DMS has created a solution portfolio that represents a single point of entry for digital advertisers to reach and engage consumers. Acting as a point of connection between leading advertisers and successful, high-quality publishers, DMS Performance Ad Market helps grow businesses by sourcing net-new, high-intent customers and near customers through more channels than advertisers can reach on their own, including emerging digital advertising channels.

According to mThink, to create its top CPA network lists, each year mThink representatives “conduct the biggest research survey in the performance marketing industry in order to identify the best CPA networks.” The top-listed CPA networks are “industry leaders that provide the levels of customer service, professionalism and consistent ROI” with account reputation, influence, clientele, popularity and scale factoring into the evaluation process.

