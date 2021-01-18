 

Science and Technology of Advanced Materials Research Article on building memory devices from biocomposite electronic materials wins the STAM Altmetrics Award for 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.01.2021, 11:09  |  41   |   |   

TSUKUBA, Japan, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural biomaterials show potential for the next generation of green electronics due to their biocompatibility and biodegradability. When combined with other nano-materials the biocomposites can exhibit unique functionality applicable for green memory devices. In their award-winning paper published in STAM, Ye Zhou and colleagues describe the potential of biocomposites for memory devices and related green electronic fields.

Fig. 1. Illustration of the wide range of applications of biocomposite electronic materials.

The review paper by Ye Zhou and colleagues at Shenzen University covers recent progress in the development of biocomposites in data storage, focusing on the application of biocomposites for resistive random-access memory and field effect transistors, working mechanisms, flexibility, and transient characteristics.

Details about the paper

Xuechao Xing, Meng Chen,Yue Gong, Ziyu Lv, Su-Ting Han  and Ye Zhou, Building memory devices from biocomposite electronic materials, Science and Technology of Advanced Materials 21, 2020 - Issue 1

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/14686996.2020.1725395

Ye Zhou's research includes flexible and printed electronics, nano-composite materials and nano-scale devices for technological applications such as logic circuits, memories, photonics and sensors. "Our goal is to develop and investigate functional materials for future flexible electronics," explains Zhou. "Recently we have developed a biopolymer composite based transistor to mimic neuroplasticity. The synaptic device can be optically operated in volatile or nonvolatile modes, ensuring concomitant short-term and long-term memory." Zhou and his colleagues are planning to use their expertise on such devices to fabricate biocomposite based synapse arrays for neuromorphic computing applications.

Zhou says that he decided to write a review for STAM on this topic because natural biomaterials are potential candidates for the next generation of green electronics due to their biocompatibility and biodegradability.

"In this review paper, we mainly cover recent progress in the development of biocomposites in data storage, focusing on the application of biocomposites in resistive random-access memory (RRAM) and field effect transistors (FET) with their device structure, working mechanism, flexibility, transient characteristics," explains Zhou.

On receiving the STAM Almetrics Award 2020 Zhou said: "It is my honor to receive the Award and I would like to thank the STAM editors for giving us the opportunity to publish our paper. The award also proves that biocomposite electronic materials is a very promising research area and we will put continue efforts on this research field. STAM is a very famous journal and it always includes very important research work. The fast publication and open access property can help the scientists to quickly show the results to readers."

Further information

Science and Technology of Advanced Materials (STAM) Headquarters Office, National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS)
Address: 1-2-1 Sengen, Tsukuba 305-0047
EMAIL: stam-info@ml.nims.go.jp

About NIMS and STAM

NIMS and Empa – Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology have jointed efforts to develop a flagship journal that provides highly-quality information on recent developments in materials science within an open access platform. The collaboration will strengthen the position of STAM in Europe.

 Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421965/fig_1.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Science and Technology of Advanced Materials Research Article on building memory devices from biocomposite electronic materials wins the STAM Altmetrics Award for 2020 TSUKUBA, Japan, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Natural biomaterials show potential for the next generation of green electronics due to their biocompatibility and biodegradability. When combined with other nano-materials the biocomposites can exhibit …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Caballus Mining Chosen as Panguna Landowners' Partner
IM what I am
Phase II Research Against COVID-19 Launched In France With Debiopharm's Antiviral Alisporivir
Yealink Announces New WH6x Series DECT Wireless Headsets×UC Workstation Certified for Microsoft Teams: Redefine Your Workspace
Lipidor and Cannassure enter exclusive licensing agreement regarding topical medical cannabis ...
Aussie Wine Weekender: Countryside Cellar Doors in Canberra District
Caohejing Hi-Tech Carnival Drives Forward with Vision to Digitalize Shanghai
Godrej Fund Management announces the First Close of its new USD 500 million (~INR 3,700 crore) ...
Hunter Test Review: Premium Testosterone Booster Supplement by Roar Ambition
NordVPN Review: Best VPN Fast and Secure
Titel
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Huion KD200: The Innovative Combination of Keyboard and Pen Tablet Won Three International Design Awards
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
The World's Next Giant Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Infosys to Onboard Award-Winning Experience Design Agency, Carter Digital
Autonomous Ships Market worth $14.2 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments