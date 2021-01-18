 

dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has agreed with Martin Technologies LLC Corporation (“Martin Technologies”) to collaborate on scientific expansions required for introducing dynaCERT’s patented proprietary Carbon Emission Reduction Technology (“HydraGEN Technology”) to Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEM’s”) in North America and globally.

Hydrogen Economy Leaders Collaborating

dynaCERT’s numerous successful experts in R&D are fully committed to maintaining a Canadian leadership role in the new Hydrogen Economy while collaborating significantly in partnerships with other top-ranked industry leaders, such as Martin Technologies, to further supplement and broaden the know-how of the Company’s clean-technology line of products currently available to the global market.

Deployment of dynaCERT’s Technology to the OEM Market

dynaCERT and Martin Technologies have signed a ground-breaking collaboration agreement whereby the scientific and engineering aspects of dynaCERT’s existing HydraGEN Technology will be further industrialised for deployment to the OEM market. Moreover, such scientific data and design advancements by Martin Technologies are intended to form the basis for future decades to advance the Company’s goal to adapt its HydraGEN Technology to numerous market segments of the transportation and logistics industry, globally.

Advisory Board Commitment

dynaCERT is pleased to announce that Mr. Harold Martin, Chairman and CEO of Martin Technologies, has joined the Company’s Advisory Board. Mr. Martin brings over 45 years of knowledge, experience and achievements in the diesel motor and engine industry and has been personally responsible for numerous inventions and innovations that have been adopted by many OEM’s throughout his illustrious career.

Mr. Martin has global business experience ranging in North America and South America, EU, Asia and Africa. He has been an OEM Supplier partner providing complete vehicle services in engineering, manufacturing, assembly, and marketing. He is a former Automotive Engineer at General Motors who led numerous programmes and awarded 20 World Patents and 5 Classified Patents. He has expertise in Concept to Reality with full vehicle programs with proficiency in Design, Development, Durability, Manufacturing and Assembly, Vehicle Certification, Homologation, Launch, Warranty and Dealer Network.

dynaCERT meldet strategische Zusammenarbeit mit Erstausrüster Harold Martin
