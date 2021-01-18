Mineworx Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

SURREY, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Corporation" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announced today that Harvey Granatier has been appointed as a director of the Corporation.



Mineworx also announced that Akiva Borenstein has resigned as a director of the Corporation. Mineworx would like to thank Mr. Borenstein for his dedication and service to the Corporation. CEO Greg Pendura commented that, “Akiva has been an exceptional director these past six years and has not only provided the company with valuable advice on strategic direction but has shown considerable support by becoming one of our largest shareholders”.