 

DGAP-Adhoc Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb to offer repurchase of senior unsecured benchmark bond

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Key word(s): Bond
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb to offer repurchase of senior unsecured benchmark bond

18-Jan-2021 / 11:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (pbb) has resolved today to offer to repurchase against cash in a public tender its senior unsecured benchmark bond which was issued in January 2018 with an original nominal volume of EUR 500 million (ISIN DE000A2GSLC6). The repurchase price will be calculated by reference to the sum of the spread of 50 bps and the rate, expressed as a percentage, as determined at pricing, by linear interpolation of the mid-swap rate for euro swap transactions with a maturity of 1 year and the mid-swap rate for euro swap transactions with a maturity of 2 years, as such rates appear on the Bloomberg Screen ICAE1 at pricing, to the maturity date of the bond in accordance with market convention.

The repurchase offer is only valid outside of the United States of America. Further information and restrictions on the repurchase will be published in a Tender Offer Memorandum, which can be obtained from Lucid Issuer Services Limited as tender agent in connection with the repurchase from 18 January 2021 on.



Contact:
Walter Allwicher
Managing Director, Communications
+49 (0) 89 2880 28 787

18-Jan-2021 CET/CEST
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Parkring 28
85748 Garching
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 2880 28 201
Fax: +49 (0) 89 2880 22 28 201
E-mail: info@pfandbriefbank.com
Internet: http://www.pfandbriefbank.com
ISIN: DE0008019001, Die internationalen Wertpapierkennnummern (ISIN) weiterer von der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG ausgegebener Finanzinstrumente sind abrufbar auf der Website der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG unter https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/pflichtveroeffentlichungen/ad-hoc-mitteilungen/liste-weiterer-finanzinstrumente.html. The International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) of further, financial instruments issued by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG are available on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's Investor Relations website under https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/mandatory-publications/ad-hoc-announcements/list-of-further-financial-instruments.html
WKN: 801900
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover; London, Dublin, Mailand, Paris, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1161258

 
1161258  18-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

Diskussion: IPO der Deutschen Pfandbriefbank - Die HRE kehrt an die Börse zurück
Wertpapier


