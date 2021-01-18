DGAP-Adhoc Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb to offer repurchase of senior unsecured benchmark bond
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Key word(s): Bond
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (pbb) has resolved today to offer to repurchase against cash in a public tender its senior unsecured benchmark bond which was issued in January 2018 with an original nominal volume of EUR 500 million (ISIN DE000A2GSLC6). The repurchase price will be calculated by reference to the sum of the spread of 50 bps and the rate, expressed as a percentage, as determined at pricing, by linear interpolation of the mid-swap rate for euro swap transactions with a maturity of 1 year and the mid-swap rate for euro swap transactions with a maturity of 2 years, as such rates appear on the Bloomberg Screen ICAE1 at pricing, to the maturity date of the bond in accordance with market convention.
The repurchase offer is only valid outside of the United States of America. Further information and restrictions on the repurchase will be published in a Tender Offer Memorandum, which can be obtained from Lucid Issuer Services Limited as tender agent in connection with the repurchase from 18 January 2021 on.
Contact:
Walter Allwicher
Managing Director, Communications
+49 (0) 89 2880 28 787
18-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|
