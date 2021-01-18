EV Battery Tech reveals Features and Specifications of the IoniX Pro TITAN Series
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “EV Battery Tech”) (CSE:
ACDC) is pleased to reveal the features and specifications for its IoniX Pro TITAN ESS (the “TITAN”)1.
The Company announced the unveiling of the IoniX Pro TITAN Series last week and is now proud to release the details and specifications of the first product to be rolled out in the series.
“While the Smart Wall Series will target the smaller scale home and office battery markets, the Titan Series will target large scale mega markets such renewable energy, cities and major industrial,” said EV Battery Tech CEO Bryson Goodwin.
Similar to the Smart Wall Series, the Titan Series will be powered by EV Battery Tech’s patented and AI-driven Battery Management System (BMS).
The size of the TITAN will be comparable to a standard 40HQ Container and its capacity per container will range from 500 kw/h to 3,000 kw/h, depending on the needs of the customer.
Applications
- Renewable Energy Storage
- Energy Peak Shaving
- Power Transportation Support
- Energy Load Tracking & Frequency Regulating
- Back Up Power
Features3
The TITAN is expected to have the following features:
- Ventilation design
- Air conditioned and temperature controlled
- Heat insulation and fire prevention
- Automated fire fighting system
- Power distribution system which guarantees power output
- Emergency lighting system
- Grounding lightning protection system
Specifications4
The TITAN is expected to have the following specifications:
|Capacity
|kWh
|2000
|Rated charge and discharge power
|kW
|630
|Rated charging time
|H
|5（≥3H）
|Rated discharge time
|H
|3（≥3H）
|Rated output frequency
|Hz
|60
|Rated output voltage
|Vac
|400
|AC phase number
|3 phases
|Allowable altitude
|meter
|≤2000
|Working environment temperature
|℃
|0—40
|Working environment humidity
|%
|RH10—90
|System efficiency
|%
|86（85~88）
|System cycle life（25℃）
|times
|5000
The Company’s entry into the large scale energy storage solutions (ESS) market is expected to put it in competition with Tesla and their MegaPack. In their most recent quarter, Tesla was quoted saying there is “unprecedented demand across the globe” for their ESS products. In fact, they went so far as to say that they are not able to keep up with the demand.5
