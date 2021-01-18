EV Battery Tech reveals Features and Specifications of the IoniX Pro TITAN Series

The Company announced the unveiling of the IoniX Pro TITAN Series last week and is now proud to release the details and specifications of the first product to be rolled out in the series.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “ EV Battery Tech ”) (CSE: ACDC ) is pleased to reveal the features and specifications for its IoniX Pro TITAN ESS (the “ TITAN ”) 1 .

“While the Smart Wall Series will target the smaller scale home and office battery markets, the Titan Series will target large scale mega markets such renewable energy, cities and major industrial,” said EV Battery Tech CEO Bryson Goodwin.

Product Rendering – Front View2

Similar to the Smart Wall Series, the Titan Series will be powered by EV Battery Tech’s patented and AI-driven Battery Management System (BMS).

The size of the TITAN will be comparable to a standard 40HQ Container and its capacity per container will range from 500 kw/h to 3,000 kw/h, depending on the needs of the customer.

Applications

Renewable Energy Storage

Energy Peak Shaving

Power Transportation Support

Energy Load Tracking & Frequency Regulating

Back Up Power

Product Rendering Side – View1

Features3

The TITAN is expected to have the following features:

Ventilation design

Air conditioned and temperature controlled

Heat insulation and fire prevention

Automated fire fighting system

Power distribution system which guarantees power output

Emergency lighting system

Grounding lightning protection system



Specifications4

The TITAN is expected to have the following specifications:

Capacity kWh 2000 Rated charge and discharge power kW 630 Rated charging time H 5（≥3H） Rated discharge time H 3（≥3H） Rated output frequency Hz 60 Rated output voltage Vac 400 AC phase number 3 phases Allowable altitude meter ≤2000 Working environment temperature ℃ 0—40 Working environment humidity % RH10—90 System efficiency % 86（85~88） System cycle life（25℃） times 5000

The Company’s entry into the large scale energy storage solutions (ESS) market is expected to put it in competition with Tesla and their MegaPack. In their most recent quarter, Tesla was quoted saying there is “unprecedented demand across the globe” for their ESS products. In fact, they went so far as to say that they are not able to keep up with the demand.5