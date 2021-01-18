Half year statement regarding the liquidity contract signed with PORTZAMPARC Brokerage Firm

Toulouse, 18 January 2021

Under the liquidity contract granted by IGE+XAO to PORTZAMPARC Brokerage Firm (suspended from 31 July 2018 and until 31 December 2021), the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at 31 December 2020:

2,366 shares IGE +XAO

Cash: € 140,277.95

It is reminded that during its implementation, the following means were included in the liquidity contract:

2,500 shares IGE + XAO,

€49,250 in cash,

(Additional inflow of €50,000 on 14 October 2008)

(Additional inflow of €50,000 on 22 January 2016)

About the IGE+XAO Group

For over 34 years, the IGE+XAO Group has been a software publisher designing, producing, selling and supporting a range of Computer Aided Design (CAD), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Simulation software dedicated to Electrical Engineering. These software products have been designed to help companies in the design and maintenance of the electrical part of any type of installation. This type of CAD/PLM/Simulation is called "Electrical CAD/PLM/Simulation". IGE+XAO employs more than 370 people around the world in 31 sites and in 20 countries, and has more than 93,840 licenses distributed around the world. IGE+XAO is a reference in its field.

For more information: http://www.ige-xao.com. Follow us on Twitter @igexao_corpo.

IGE+XAO Group contacts

IGE+XAO Group, 16 boulevard Déodat de Séverac – CS 90 312 – 31 773 COLOMIERS CEDEX

Phone: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36 – Fax: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 37

Website: www.ige-xao.com

Listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B – Index CAC All shares – ISIN FR 0000030827

Analysts/Investors: Alain Di Crescenzo (Chairman of the Group) +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36

Press Contact: Rozenn Nerrand-Destouches: +33 (0) 5 62 74 36 02

Attachment