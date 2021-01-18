Insulet’s Omnipod DASH System Now Available in Canada

“We’re thrilled to bring this convenient and easy-to-use insulin delivery system to Canada,” said Bret Christensen, Chief Commercial Officer of Insulet. “The Omnipod DASH System’s sleek, touchscreen Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM), combined with the existing benefits of Pod therapy, will provide Canadian users even more freedom, flexibility, and discretion to simplify their diabetes management.”

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), today announced the launch of the Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System (Omnipod DASH System) in Canada.

The Omnipod DASH System combines a tubeless, wearable, waterproof1 Pod with an easy-to-use, touchscreen PDM. The handheld, smartphone-like PDM features an intuitive interface that allows customers to wirelessly control the Pod to deliver customizable basal rates and bolus amounts. The Pod provides up to 72 hours2 of continuous insulin therapy and allows individuals to simplify life with no more daily injections.

“The Omnipod System has been a vital part of my diabetes management since 2013 and I am excited that the Omnipod DASH is coming to Canada,” said Esther Funk, a Registered Nurse and Certified Pump Trainer living with Type 1 diabetes. “The touchscreen design makes it simple and easy to operate. Thank you Insulet for continuing to provide new and innovative options for diabetes management.”

Rebecca Redmond, who will be among the first individuals in Canada to use the Omnipod DASH System, says, “When it comes to the Omnipod DASH, I am most excited about the Pod Site Tracker as a tool to help me rotate my Pod sites, which makes insulin absorption more effective. This is an example of how Omnipod DASH supports better, more proactive diabetes management. I am also looking forward to the new touchscreen and the fact that it looks like a smartphone.”

Insulet plans to launch the Omnipod DASH System throughout Canada on a province-by-province basis throughout 2021 to coincide with reimbursement by provincial health programs.

For more information visit please visit www.omnipod.com.

1. The Pod has a waterproof IP28 rating for up to 7.6 metres for 60 minutes. The PDM is not waterproof.

2. Up to 72 hours of continuous insulin delivery

About the Omnipod DASH System:

The Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System is the first and only tubeless device that can provide three days of non-stop insulin delivery. Its unique design consists of just two parts; a lightweight, tubeless, waterproof, wearable Pod controlled by a smartphone touch-screen Bluetooth enabled controller, minimizing the number of components to carry. The Omnipod DASH System offers simple, smart, discreet insulin control for people diagnosed with Type 1 or insulin-requiring Type 2 diabetes. The Omnipod DASH System, which received FDA clearance in June 2018, is the only DTSec and ISO 27001 certified insulin pump for cyber and information security and safety.