 

Insulet’s Omnipod DASH System Now Available in Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.01.2021, 12:00  |  66   |   |   

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), today announced the launch of the Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System (Omnipod DASH System) in Canada.

“We’re thrilled to bring this convenient and easy-to-use insulin delivery system to Canada,” said Bret Christensen, Chief Commercial Officer of Insulet. “The Omnipod DASH System’s sleek, touchscreen Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM), combined with the existing benefits of Pod therapy, will provide Canadian users even more freedom, flexibility, and discretion to simplify their diabetes management.”

The Omnipod DASH System combines a tubeless, wearable, waterproof1 Pod with an easy-to-use, touchscreen PDM. The handheld, smartphone-like PDM features an intuitive interface that allows customers to wirelessly control the Pod to deliver customizable basal rates and bolus amounts. The Pod provides up to 72 hours2 of continuous insulin therapy and allows individuals to simplify life with no more daily injections.

“The Omnipod System has been a vital part of my diabetes management since 2013 and I am excited that the Omnipod DASH is coming to Canada,” said Esther Funk, a Registered Nurse and Certified Pump Trainer living with Type 1 diabetes. “The touchscreen design makes it simple and easy to operate. Thank you Insulet for continuing to provide new and innovative options for diabetes management.”

Rebecca Redmond, who will be among the first individuals in Canada to use the Omnipod DASH System, says, “When it comes to the Omnipod DASH, I am most excited about the Pod Site Tracker as a tool to help me rotate my Pod sites, which makes insulin absorption more effective. This is an example of how Omnipod DASH supports better, more proactive diabetes management. I am also looking forward to the new touchscreen and the fact that it looks like a smartphone.”

Insulet plans to launch the Omnipod DASH System throughout Canada on a province-by-province basis throughout 2021 to coincide with reimbursement by provincial health programs.

For more information visit please visit www.omnipod.com.

1. The Pod has a waterproof IP28 rating for up to 7.6 metres for 60 minutes. The PDM is not waterproof.
2. Up to 72 hours of continuous insulin delivery

About the Omnipod DASH System:

The Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System is the first and only tubeless device that can provide three days of non-stop insulin delivery. Its unique design consists of just two parts; a lightweight, tubeless, waterproof, wearable Pod controlled by a smartphone touch-screen Bluetooth enabled controller, minimizing the number of components to carry. The Omnipod DASH System offers simple, smart, discreet insulin control for people diagnosed with Type 1 or insulin-requiring Type 2 diabetes. The Omnipod DASH System, which received FDA clearance in June 2018, is the only DTSec and ISO 27001 certified insulin pump for cyber and information security and safety.

Seite 1 von 2
Insulet Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Insulet’s Omnipod DASH System Now Available in Canada Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), today announced the launch of the Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Veolia Will Not Sell Its 29.9%
Nigeria: Total Completes Sale of Its Interest in Onshore OML 17
As Major Offshore Windstorm Approaches, PG&E Prepares for Potential Widespread, Wind-Driven Outages ...
Genkyotex announces positive Phase 1 results demonstrating a favorable safety and pharmacokinetic ...
India: Total to Acquire from Adani a 20% Interest in the Largest Solar Developer in the World
Guardant Health and Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology Announce Partnership to Establish First ...
DMS Announces #1 Rank On Best CPA Networks For Advertisers List
Roxgold Intercepts 42.9 GPT Over 14m & 46.2 GPT Over 11m at Koula as Séguéla Continues to Advance
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Insulet to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 23, 2021
21.12.20
Insulet to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference