 

DGAP-DD Brenntag AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.01.2021, 12:26  |  35   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.01.2021 / 12:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Steven
Last name(s): Terwindt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Brenntag AG

b) LEI
NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase, processed via joint custody account with spouse

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
67.8600 EUR 407.16 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
67.8600 EUR 407.1600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-14; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: TURQUOISE EUROPE
MIC: TQEX


18.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Brenntag AG
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64266  18.01.2021 



Brenntag Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Brenntag AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 18.01.2021 / 12:25 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank hakt Pandemie-Jahr 2020 mit umfassender Vorsorgemaßnahme ab und blickt zuversichtlich ...
EQS-Adhoc: Wechsel in der Geschäftsleitung und Anpassung der Führungsstruktur der V-ZUG Gruppe
Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH: The controlling shareholders of Adler Plastic and Hayashi Telempu (HTC) strengthen their ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS kompensiert CO2-Ausstoß durch Flugreisen für Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank erwartet für Geschäftsjahr 2020 negatives Konzernbetriebsergebnis im ...
DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: Further significant gains in market share in 2020
DGAP-News: Heirs Holdings Significantly Expands Oil and Gas Portfolio
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appointment of non-executive director
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank leaves the pandemic year 2020 firmly behind with extensive loss allowance and looks ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank expects consolidated operating loss in a double-digit million euro ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Corporate update
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Gläubiger erhalten 100 Prozent - Insolvenzverfahren der deutschen Petroplus-Gesellschaften ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx schließen Patientenrekrutierung der Phase-2b/3-Studie mit RLF-100(TM) zur ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:35 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Brenntag AG english
12:35 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Brenntag AG deutsch
12:31 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Brenntag AG deutsch
12:31 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Brenntag AG english
12:26 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Brenntag AG deutsch
12:21 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Brenntag AG english
12:21 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Brenntag AG deutsch
12.01.21
DGAP-DD: Brenntag AG english
12.01.21
DGAP-DD: Brenntag AG deutsch
11.01.21
JPMORGAN belässt Brenntag auf 'Overweight'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.04.20
79
Brenntag